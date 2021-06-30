PAHO alerts on circulating delta version of COVID-19 in these three states

I mentioned Mexico Circulation of more than 15 different types of SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of COVID-19, Including those of concern The US Health Organization (Alpha, Beta, Gama, and Delta) reported.

In which states of the Mexican Republic are these variants of COVID-19 found?

Pan American Health Organization Adviser for Emerging Viral Diseases, Jairo Mendes Rico, Explain that the delta variant is identified in 3 states including Mexico City, where there is a predominant turnover that supersedes the other variants of the virus. He also said that there is no such thing as a Delta Plus variant.

“The delta variant in particular has been detected so far in three states: Quintana Roo, Baja California and Mexico City, actually Mexico City is probably where it saw a little bit more displacement and it actually moved to other variants that were in circulation before… “ Jairo Mendes Rico, Consultant in Emerging Viral Diseases, Pan American Health Organization.

Director of Health Emergencies at the Pan American Health Organization, Cerro Ugarte, They report that they have observed a steady increase in new cases of COVID-19 in recent weeks, specifically in Cancun, Quintana Roo, the Baja California Peninsula and in Mexico City. Therefore, he recommended strengthening public health measures and monitoring variables of concern.

“Last week, for example, twice as many cases were reported as a week ago” This is an early sign that all measures including case detection must be implemented more effectively. This surveillance, including monitoring of the variables that were mentioned during this conference, are the essential steps to contain transmission in Mexico.” Ciro Ugarte, Director of Health Emergencies, Pan American Health Organization

Pan American Health Organization Director Carissa F Etienne acknowledged that there may be cases where vaccines are not 100% effective. Against SARS-CoV-2 variantsAnd the However, it is stated that in a large percentage its effectiveness cannot be denied.