Honduran Luis Palma will play for Aris in Greece

12 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Greece.

New soldier! Talented Honduran football player Luis Palma In 2022 you will finally fulfill the dream of migrating to football in Europe.

After several months of uncertainty over his departure to the international field, this Wednesday, the new fate of the Honduran striker was finally known.

Aris Thessaloniki from the Greek Super League, is the team that Luis Palma will join and sign for the next four and a half years.

The new club of striker Catracho is one of the five most traditional teams in Greece, and has been following in his footsteps since the pre-Olympic CONCACAF held in March 2021 and where the Honduran team reached the final against Mexico.

Palma will travel to Greece next week to join the Greek team, where he will seek to raise the name of Honduras.

In the last season with Vida, the Catracho player was a coconut palm, scoring six goals in total.

With this departure, Luis Palma will have his second chance abroad since he did it earlier in US Kings Royalty of the USL.

Aris Thessaloniki, managed by the Greek Apostolos Mantzios, occupies seventh place this season with 21 points. The championship leader is Olympiacos with 21 units.

It is worth noting that Honduran midfielder Debi Flores plays in the Greek League because he belongs to the Panetolikos Football Club. In addition, in the second division, there is also the El Caracho player Alfredo Mejia, who wears the Levadiakos FC shirt.

