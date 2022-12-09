How the oldest-ever DNA sequence reveals an extraordinary lost world two million years ago

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring
  • Rebecca Morel
  • Science Editor, BBC

image source, Beth Zaiken

explained,

Scientists have found genetic traces of animals like elephants, reindeer, and other animals that roamed among the birch and poplar trees.

The oldest-ever DNA sequence has revealed what the Arctic was like two million years ago, when the region had higher temperatures.

Today this area in northern Greenland is considered a polar desert, but genetic material extracted from the soil reveals a rich variety of plants and animals.

Scientists found genetic traces of an elephant-like mastodon, reindeer, geese that roamed among the birch and poplar trees, and marine life, including horseshoe crabs and algae.

Publication of the research in the journal nature.

