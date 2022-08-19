If you want to edit a webpage for fun and take a funny screenshot to share with friends, in this post we will show you how to do it.

You may not know it, but it is possible to slightly modify the information that appears on the websites you visit. Hopes You need a certain phrase to appear in the paragraph Or if you want to take a screenshot, and before that, you can tweak the content a little bit, or also Discover a website website. However, to do this editing work, you have to follow a series of steps.

Fortunately, you don’t need to install third-party editors, but you can do it directly from your favorite browser, which makes it even easier. And that, in essence, web pages are nothing more than documents, so they can be modified As if it was a Word file.

Obviously all this modification will be temporary, because when the page is refreshed, It will be restored to the original content. And if you want to learn how to edit a web page from the browser, we will tell you about it in the next few lines.

How to edit a web page from your favorite browser

It is important to note that in order to perform this webpage editing, you need to activate the feature called “document.designMode“. anyway You don’t have to modify anything in the HTML root, which is good to know. Also, it should be noted that the procedure is similar in the most popular web browsers, but may differ in one way or another.

Launch the development console in the browser

The first step in performing this procedure is to access the website you want to edit and launch the development console, which gives you a lot of Site information. Usually you can do this by Click on Browser Options Menu Go to the More Tools section.

Then you go to option Developer Tools also development tools. anyway If you want to speed up this procedure-You can just press the keys CTRL + Shift + I.

Turn on design mode

After accessing a file Developer ToolsCommand console will open. In the console section, in javascriptyou will have to enter the command: document.designMode = “on” and press Enters.

Edit the website as if it were a Word document

If you have done the previous steps, you are done with the most complicated ones, because now simply You have to move the cursor to the area on the screen that contains the text you want to edit.

Then you have to click and enter the text you want, Delete a word or phrase All in all, make any kind of adjustments you want. All this as if it was a word text file.

But as mentioned, this edition you create is not eternal, but It will reset when the page is refreshed. Therefore, if you want to take a screenshot with the new text, you must do so before reloading the site.

Now that you are done with the fun of webpage text editing, the next thing is to disable the command you enabled earlier. So, back from the consoleYou will need to enter the following command: document.designMode = “off” and press Enters.

After doing that, you will notice that The website can no longer be edited It will keep any edits you made until you re-upload it.