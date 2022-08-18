Give another life to the old USB you keep in the drawer with these uses

If the drive we connected the USB to is not D, we will instead use the letter assigned by the system for the USB drive or memory card. This command is responsible for detecting and repairing bad sectors that may be present in the memory card or USB. If it has errors that cannot be resolved, then it will point to them after making the analysis, so it will not be correct for us to give it a new life.

The uses that we can give to the old USB are the same as we can give to the memory cards that we have stored in the tray. First of all, the first thing we should do is check that it is working properly. To do this, we access the Command Prompt (CMD) and use the command

Of course, we wouldn’t have used an old USB that didn’t work properly and kept it because we didn’t know how to recycle it properly because we didn’t want to throw it right in the trash.

Portable App Storage

Uses portable apps It’s the simplest prevention solution Windows registry is affected Through the applications that we usually install on our computer. These apps are especially useful when we don’t need them constantly, but intermittently. Using an old USB to have all these apps handy and take them wherever we go is an excellent option.

Make backup copies

If the size of the USB drive is large, we can use it to make backup copies of all the files that we have stored on our computer using applications like Allway Syncan application that analyzes the content of the source and destination (where the copy is made) for copy only Modified files. Using the free version of this app is more than enough for most users.

computer key

Windows login protection is critical, especially when working in a co-working environment. However, not all users remember to activate the lock screen when they wake up and temporarily step away from their PC.

Probably the old USB is to use it as a key for our computer with apps like predatorthe app will take care of it automatically Block the device when we extract the USBjust as a car turns off when we take the key out of the ignition.

as a safe

If we want to carry a digital format copy of our personal, banking and other data, we can use USB to store all this data, as long as we use an app to Encrypt your contentBecause, other than that, if we lose the USB, it can be a big problem on all levels.

recovery unit

In order to always have a Windows installation medium on hand or have a Linux distribution running from USB, it wouldn’t hurt to use an old USB for this, especially if we don’t have other computers on hand or in our closest environment because it would allow us to access The system and a solution to the problem that affects the computer if it does not start correctly.

In this case, using a memory card is not possible, since computers only allow us to boot the device from an internal hard drive or a USB drive connected to the computer, whether it is a flash drive or a hard drive.