WhatsApp Plus V11.20 | Free Download APK Without Ads | No ads | Free | fire modes | Download | Blue WhatsApp | Mobile phones | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is still one of the most used apps by young people and adults. With it, you can coordinate all kinds of meetings with friends or co-workers, as well as send text messages, animated stickers and even funny GIFs.

However, sometimes users tend to download for free Whatsapp plus on their cell phones. That’s why today we are going to give you all the steps to get the latest version V11.20 on your Android phone without ads or ads. Do all the steps.

Free Download WHATSAPP PLUS V11.20: APK No Ads

In order to install WhatsApp Plus V11.20 on your smartphone, you must first uninstall WhatsApp.

To do that, just go to Settings & Apps and search for WhatsApp.

Before doing that, we advise you to make a backup to protect your conversations.

After removing it, just download WhatsApp Plus V11.20 with this Link .

. This version does not contain ads or anything like that.

Install the APK. In case of problems, it is better to give permission to install third-party programs.

Open WhatsApp Plus V11.20 and enter your mobile number with verification code.

Now you can use WhatsApp Plus V11.20 on your smartphone without any problem.

Remember that it is a good idea to keep the APK updated on your cell phone to avoid possible ban.

How do I know if someone else is viewing my WhatsApp

What you should know is that WhatsApp can be opened on up to 4 different devices.

To do this, it is necessary to scan the QR code to access the conversations.

Many times we forget to close our conversations on our work computer or laptop.

As a result, not only can anyone see your chats, but they can also perform activities you don’t want on WhatsApp.

To do this, go to WhatsApp and tap on the three dots in the top corner.

Now go to “Linked Devices”.

At that moment, you will see all the terminals or computers where you have opened WhatsApp.

If you do not remember them, it is better to delete them all so that your conversations are closed from all these aspects.

This way you will have more protection for your WhatsApp.

How to completely ignore WHATSAPP notifications

First, make sure of it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store.

You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store. Now, open it and you have two ways to mute a group or personal chat.

Hold for a few seconds on the conversation until a green check mark appears > tap the speaker icon > mute notifications for ‘8 hours’, ‘week’ or ‘always’ (until you decide to activate it again).

The other way is by entering a chat > ​​pressing the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner > several options will be displayed, choose the one that says “mute alerts”.

You can also mute all group and personal chats in this way: open the app and tap the three dots at the top.

Go to “Settings” > “Notifications”.

Turn off the switch labeled “Talk Tones” > in the “Messages” and “Groups” section, tap “Notification tone” and select “Silent” > under “Vibrate” choose “Off”.

How do you know what name your friends put on WhatsApp

The first thing will be to enter your contact list.

There you have to delete the cell phone number of the contact whose name you want to know whose name has been put on WhatsApp.

When you are done doing that, now go to WhatsApp.

Click on the deleted contact and enter the conversation.

You will see their profile picture. Go to it and its information will be divided.

Under the cell phone number, you can see the name that was given at the time of your WhatsApp creation.

This name can appear with the last name or simply with some kind of emoji.

Once this is done, you can save the contact again.

HOW TO KNOW IF WHATSAPP IS DISABLED

First, enter the following page" bottom detector ', you can quickly access it by clicking over here .

‘, you can quickly access it by clicking . It’s a website that tells you if there’s a rush hour that issues have been logged into the app.

Choose The WhatsApp A statistical map will appear with problem notifications sent in the last 24 hours.

A statistical map will appear with problem notifications sent in the last 24 hours. In addition, it will inform you of the reason for the failure and the exact time.

Another trustworthy site is status.fb.com Where you will see all the services offered by Meta.

Where you will see all the services offered by Meta. If a yellow check mark appears on WhatsApp, it means that there has been an “outage”, and red means that the application is down worldwide.

How to turn off WhatsApp without having to disconnect from the Internet