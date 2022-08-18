WhatsApp: Trick to Hide Your Profile Picture for Certain Contacts from iPhone | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

profile picture The WhatsApp It is necessary to show a part of you and get to know our friends and family. However, you may not want everyone to see your photo, for your privacy.

So far, The WhatsApp You are not allowed to choose which contacts can see personal picture subordinate Applicationsso the trick application remains from Iphone. For this reason, follow the instructions below.

How to Hide WhatsApp Profile Picture from Some iPhone Contacts

From your iPhone, open a file whatsapp app .

. Once in, press Settings .

. then select in law Project followed by privacy.

followed by privacy. Among the options, tap on the profile picture and choose My contacts .

. Next, go to the contact you don’t want to see your profile picture and click on their name.

Now, click on Contact Information.

In moments, choose Contact Details.

Finally, select Edit, then delete contact.

This way, you can apply this trick to many contacts so that they can’t see your profile picture.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA FOR IOS

The first thing you should do is download test trip In the App Store .

. When you install it, simply Open this link to apply for a position On WhatsApp Beta for iPhone

You will then be redirected to TestFlight.

Click Accept to get the job and it won’t take long to install WhatsApp Beta on your cell phone.

It is worth noting that the participants of the WhatsApp beta on the iPhone are a little more limited.

