WhatsApp: Trick to Hide Your Profile Picture for Certain Contacts from iPhone | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

profile picture It is necessary to show a part of you and get to know our friends and family. However, you may not want everyone to see your photo, for your privacy.

So far, The WhatsApp You are not allowed to choose which contacts can see personal picture subordinate so the trick application remains from . For this reason, follow the instructions below.

How to Hide WhatsApp Profile Picture from Some iPhone Contacts

  • From your iPhone, open a file whatsapp app.
  • Once in, press Settings.
  • then select in law Projectfollowed by privacy.
  • Among the options, tap on the profile picture and choose My contacts.
  • Next, go to the contact you don’t want to see your profile picture and click on their name.
  • Now, click on Contact Information.
  • In moments, choose Contact Details.
  • Finally, select Edit, then delete contact.

This way, you can apply this trick to many contacts so that they can’t see your profile picture.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA FOR IOS

  • The first thing you should do is download .
  • When you install it, simply On WhatsApp Beta for iPhone
  • You will then be redirected to TestFlight.
  • Click Accept to get the job and it won’t take long to install WhatsApp Beta on your cell phone.
  • It is worth noting that the participants of the WhatsApp beta on the iPhone are a little more limited.

How to chat in English on WhatsApp without knowing it

  • The first thing is to have Google Translate on your smartphone.
  • You can download it using this From the Google Play Store.
  • Open Google Translate and go to Settings.
  • There you will see an option that says “Click to translate”.

More Stories

WhatsApp: What does hand emoji with raised palm mean | sports play

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Gmail: How to add contacts to your account | sports play

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Android: Effective ways to free up your phone’s memory | Xiaomi | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports play

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Plus Latest Version 2022: Download APK for Free and Install App on Android | August | WhatsApp Plus Blue 2022 | NMRI EMCC | Peru B | Colombia with | Mexico MX | United States of America | sports play

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp changes its name | the so-called | messenger | Facebook | target | Applications | Smart phones | metaverse | nda | nnni | sports play

3 days ago Leo Adkins

How to disable Google Chrome autocomplete on your Android phone

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

FGR determines not to exercise criminal proceedings against directors of the National Institute of Statistics

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

The United States, another power eliminated from the World Cup

5 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp: Trick to Hide Your Profile Picture for Certain Contacts from iPhone | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

5 hours ago Leo Adkins

Ukraine claims six killed in Russian missile attack in Kharkiv

5 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States and Taiwan are negotiating a trade agreement

5 hours ago Leland Griffith