How was the match between Barcelona and Juventus? | Barcelona drew 2-2 with Juventus in a friendly match played in the United States | Sports

Barcelona and Juventus tied 2-2 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, in a friendly before the start of the 2022-23 season. Those led by Xavi Hernandez took the lead thanks to Dembele in the 33rd minute, but Moise Kean equalized in the 38th minute. However, the “mosquitoes” appeared again before the break to put Xavineta ahead.

In the second half, the old lady managed to equalize quickly in the 51st minute thanks to Kane. After this goal, the scoreboard no longer moved despite the fact that both teams had positions facing the goal.

Live: Barcelona vs. Juventus friendly match Game Over Barcelona and Juventus tied 2-2. 71st minute: Dominates Barcelona Those led by Xavi Hernández move the ball from the center of the field and score a dangerous free kick. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL for Juventus Moise Kean reappears to put equality on the scoreboard. 49th minute: Zavenita’s third date approaches Rafinha fired a powerful left-footed shot that the Juventus goalkeeper managed to send in a corner kick. The second half started Culés, white and black face each other in a friendly match. The end of the first half Barcelona defeats Juventus 2-1 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas. 43rd minute: Barcelona missed it! Casey was in front of goal and finished, but the goalkeeper managed to step in and send the ball into the corner. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLAZO from Barcelona Dembele scored a wonderful goal after the expulsion of the Juventus players. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Juventus Moise Kean was initially identified after a cross from Juan Cuadrado. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL Barcelona Ousmane Dembele scored the first goal of the match after a powerful shot from the right. 31st minute: A change in Barcelona Sergi Roberto retires and enters Sergino Dest. 28th minute: A great show by Di Maria almost ended with a goal The Argentine started from the left to hit a cross with three fingers to Moise Kean, but the Italian striker was unable to shoot it through the intervention of Andreas Christensen. 22nd minute: They don’t hurt each other! Barcelona and Juventus have rough goal estimates, but they fail to quantify their chances. Minute 10: Barza is close to the first! Pierre Aubameyang received the ball from the left flank and immediately finished the goal; However, the ball went away. Xavineta warned. Minute 9: Di Maria is threatened The Argentine midfielder created a danger in the Barcelona area, but Ter Stegen managed to stop his intentions. Minute 6: Lewandowski scored by a narrow margin The pole managed to receive a ball from Busquets and finished it, but the ball passed over the goal. Minute 2: A great play by Dembélé “Mosquito” received a good ball from the right, pulled a defender from the old lady and finished the goal to surprise Chesney. The match has begun! Barcelona and Juventus are already playing in an international friendly match in 2022. Who are the substitutes in Barcelona? For this opportunity, players like Piqué, Sergiño Dest, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Iñaki Peña, Miralem Pjanic, Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha, Collado, Arnau Tenas, Pablo Torre, Ez Abde, Balde, Casado and Gavi are on the bench. . Pedri, Ronald Araújo and Ferran were left out of the call. Photo: Taken from @FCBarcelona_es/Twitter Barcelona Alliance confirmed The culé presents this junior team: Ter Stegen, Alba, García, Christensen, Kessié, Busquets, Nico, Sergi Roberto, Dembélé, Aubameyang, Lewandowski. Photo: Barcelona Juventus squad confirmed The Bianconero team comes out with this starting eleven to face the Balugranas. Schisney, Bremer, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Bonucci, Rovilla, Locatelli, Zacharias, Cuadrado, Kane, Di Maria. picture; Juventus

Barcelona vs. Juventus: match sheet

Barcelona vs. Juventus International Friendly 2022 When do they play? Today Tuesday 26th July when? 7.30 pm (Peruvian time) where? Cotton pot in Dallas, Texas (USA) Channel? DirecTV Sports.

Barcelona vs. Juventus The faces will appear in a friendly duel that will be held in the United States. This commitment belongs to the pre-season run by the LaLiga and Serie A teams.

Before the start of the official competitions, both European teams were testing new players and plans to start their own domestic leagues.

The Catalans came to this confrontation after beating Real Madrid 1-0 with a goal from Rafinha. Meanwhile, Juventus come from beating Chivas de Guadalajara 2-0.

What time does barcelona play against. Juventus?

Argentina: 9:30 pm

Peru: 7.30 pm

Colombia: 7.30 pm

Ecuador: 7.30 pm

Bolivia: 8:30 pm

Chile: 8:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:30 pm

Venezuela: 8:30 p.m.

Brazil: 9.30 pm

Uruguay: 9:30 pm

Where to see LIVE Barcelona vs. Juventus?

to see He lives Barcelona vs. Juventus must set a signal DirecTV Sports.

How to watch DirecTV Sports LIVE?

Peru: 610 channel (SD), 1610 channel (HD), 4000 channel (4K)

Argentina: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K)

Uruguay: ch 610 (SD), ch 1610 (HD), ch 4000 (4K)

Chile: 610 channel (SD), 1610 channel (HD), 4000 channel (4K)

Colombia: 610 ch (SD), ch 1610 (HD), ch 4000 (4K)

Ecuador: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K).

How to watch the Barcelona match. Juventus free online?

So don’t miss a file transfer process Barcelona vs. Juventus Online you can tune in to DirecTV GO, a streaming service where you can access all the programming of sporting events. In the event that you are unable to enter it, you have the option to continue online coverage of this obligation via Sports Republic.