How was the match between Barcelona and Juventus? | Barcelona drew 2-2 with Juventus in a friendly match played in the United States | Sports

11 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Barcelona and Juventus tied 2-2 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, in a friendly before the start of the 2022-23 season. Those led by Xavi Hernandez took the lead thanks to Dembele in the 33rd minute, but Moise Kean equalized in the 38th minute. However, the “mosquitoes” appeared again before the break to put Xavineta ahead.

More Stories

Martín López-Zubero, 30 years of the historic medal

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Do you know how much money Real Madrid is making this season in the United States?

19 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Athletics: surprises Jacob Ingbrigtsen and wins gold in the 5000m

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

A court in the United States has banned Dalma and Giannina from using the Maradona brand

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Historical! Kimberly Garcia puts Peru in the list of the top 10 athletics championships in the world

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

La Jornada – Duplantis, the world record for pole vaulting

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Priority for workers’ health

3 hours ago Mia Thompson

Martín López-Zubero, 30 years of the historic medal

3 hours ago Sharon Hanson

PlayStation VR 2 will allow you to see the environment without removing it and more details

3 hours ago Leo Adkins

The amazing bridge (Chinese construction) that finally unites the territory of Croatia

3 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Issues of the week: “The Show” and “Love It For You”

4 hours ago Cynthia Porter