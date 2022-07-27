How was the match between Barcelona and Juventus? | Barcelona drew 2-2 with Juventus in a friendly match played in the United States | Sports
Barcelona and Juventus tied 2-2 at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas, in a friendly before the start of the 2022-23 season. Those led by Xavi Hernandez took the lead thanks to Dembele in the 33rd minute, but Moise Kean equalized in the 38th minute. However, the “mosquitoes” appeared again before the break to put Xavineta ahead.
In the second half, the old lady managed to equalize quickly in the 51st minute thanks to Kane. After this goal, the scoreboard no longer moved despite the fact that both teams had positions facing the goal.
Barcelona vs. Juventus: Take back the goals
Juventus 2-2
Moise Kean reappeared to score the equalizer for the old lady.
Barcelona 2-1
Dembele scored a wonderful goal after removing two players from Juventus.
Juventus 1-1
Moise Kean took advantage of a cross from Juan Cuadrado to set the first goal and set the equaliser.
Barcelona 1-0
Ousmane Dembele scored a goal after finishing with his right leg.
Live: Barcelona vs. Juventus friendly match
Barcelona vs. Juventus: match sheet
|Barcelona vs. Juventus
|International Friendly 2022
|When do they play?
|Today Tuesday 26th July
|when?
|7.30 pm (Peruvian time)
|where?
|Cotton pot in Dallas, Texas (USA)
|Channel?
|DirecTV Sports.
Barcelona vs. Juventus The faces will appear in a friendly duel that will be held in the United States. This commitment belongs to the pre-season run by the LaLiga and Serie A teams.
Before the start of the official competitions, both European teams were testing new players and plans to start their own domestic leagues.
The Catalans came to this confrontation after beating Real Madrid 1-0 with a goal from Rafinha. Meanwhile, Juventus come from beating Chivas de Guadalajara 2-0.
What time does barcelona play against. Juventus?
- Argentina: 9:30 pm
- Peru: 7.30 pm
- Colombia: 7.30 pm
- Ecuador: 7.30 pm
- Bolivia: 8:30 pm
- Chile: 8:30 p.m.
- Paraguay: 8:30 pm
- Venezuela: 8:30 p.m.
- Brazil: 9.30 pm
- Uruguay: 9:30 pm
Where to see LIVE Barcelona vs. Juventus?
to see He lives Barcelona vs. Juventus must set a signal DirecTV Sports.
How to watch DirecTV Sports LIVE?
- Peru: 610 channel (SD), 1610 channel (HD), 4000 channel (4K)
- Argentina: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K)
- Uruguay: ch 610 (SD), ch 1610 (HD), ch 4000 (4K)
- Chile: 610 channel (SD), 1610 channel (HD), 4000 channel (4K)
- Colombia: 610 ch (SD), ch 1610 (HD), ch 4000 (4K)
- Ecuador: channel 610 (SD), channel 1610 (HD), channel 4000 (4K).
How to watch the Barcelona match. Juventus free online?
So don’t miss a file transfer process Barcelona vs. Juventus Online you can tune in to DirecTV GO, a streaming service where you can access all the programming of sporting events. In the event that you are unable to enter it, you have the option to continue online coverage of this obligation via Sports Republic.
