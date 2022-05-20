“I miss barbecues in the southern United States”

Despite the fact that he doesn’t go unnoticed on the field due to his amazing plays, Wade Baldwin is an introverted player, one of those who don’t let the opponent know his mental state. A great poker player, all in all. For this reason, it is interesting to find out what he hides behind those letters and learn more about the other Baldwin, that familiar man he becomes when he gets dressed and leaves the ward. Of course there is one thing that does not change: his passion for basketball and sports.

Why did you change number five when you signed Baskonia?

“To my son, Wade Baldwin F. I’m wearing it for him.

How did you start playing basketball?

When I was a kid I played many different sports and tried basketball when I was eleven or twelve years old. It was the most demanding and most motivating sport for me, so I was hooked.

Who was your favorite player at the time?

– Dwyane Wade, has nothing to do with his family name. I loved the way he played, he won the NBA in 2006 and that coincided with the time I started loving basketball.

Which player would you like to watch play today?

I really love to watch everyone play. LeBron James, Damien Lillard, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic… I see all the teams in the NBA, I try to learn from them.

What do you like to do when you are not playing basketball?

-I love golf. I do it a lot in the summer so I hope to be on a golf course in a month. Here in Vitoria I also played a lot with Alec Peters.

If you weren’t a basketball player, what would you like to work at?

– I was going to try another sport, maybe with the NFL. I really like American football.

What is your favorite food?

Barbecue food of the American South. ribs, Mac and cheeseBeans with tomatoes… It’s one of the things I miss.

And your favorite place in Vitoria?

– Fernando Buesa Square.

THE LATEST AND MOST COMMITTED… This season we’ve seen UNO (card game) play on trips with the team. It is better?

– Unfortunately, I have to admit that Vanja Marinkovic (laughs). I’m not bad at it, but he’s the one who wins the most matches.