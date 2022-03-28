‘I played the match of my life’: Francisco Cerondolo’s reversal after winning the Miami Masters 1000

The cement tour continues its course after a few weeks of turning towards brick dust in what will be a preview Roland Garros. Eyes remain on the United States with Miami Masters 1000It is a tournament that has an Argentine presence, and one of them was the surprise of the event: Francisco Cerondolo. 103rd in the world, exited from the round of 16 Gael Moonvesthe current number 24 on the planet, With a resounding 6-4 and 6-2 in one hour and nine minutes of play.

The greatest of brothers enjoyed his round pass to the fullest and put his performance at the top of his personal standings. “The truth is I’m happy. I think I played a great game from start to finish. I was very aggressive, my right hand never ran, like in the South American Tour. Very happy because there were tough weeks between Indian Wells and Challenger where I didn’t play well and here I started from low to high. With Opelka I already played a great match and today I think I played the best of my life against a very difficult opponent and they have been at a high level for years.”explained after the match.

He added about the main pillars of victory: “It was very difficult. I felt very powerful. At all times, I think I was very solid, when I stayed I was aggressive and did not give up. He brings in a lot of balls, he is very fast. And I think that was the key “. Francisco converted four of his six break points throughout the match He defended the five occasions that the French sought to make.

Gayle congratulates Francisco on his impressive performance once the match is over (Photo: USA Today)

In the round of 16 it will be measured against Francis Tiafoe (31), who just came from eliminating his brother Juan Manuel, 6-2 6-2. “guanma I don’t think he played a great match. But the truth is, Frances has been playing tennis really well since last year. He is very aggressive, on this court he plays very well, he serves very well. Today and tomorrow morning we will enjoy this win and start preparing for Tuesday’s game. I have to focus on my streaming game and have fun. The weather was great, they were screaming from everywhere. Many Argentines came, it is a Latin city”, he analyzed in this regard.

Cerúndolo put on a fine hanging performance in a US cement tournament after falling in the first round of the Indian wells With the Chinese Shang Juncheng and not pass the opening match in Phoenix Challenger against Gaul Arthur Rinderknech. In Miami he started his way against the Dutch Talon Grexburghtook the huge American punch Ryan Opelka That Monday night, Gael Monfils was charged.

Summary of Francesco Cerondolo’s victory over Gael Monville

