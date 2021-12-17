Ijebar and Romero through to Cervinia qualifiers

Spanish Lucas Ijebar and Alvaro Romero They are rated for Ice World Cup Qualifiers That is disputed in the Italian station Cervinia.

igybar He set a best time on the first descent, 39.02, which exempted him from running the second race. Second place went to Canadian Elliot Grundin (+0.16) and the third for the Austrians Jacob Dusik (+0.32).

Romero He had problems in the first round and with 40.96 he finished 46th, but in the second he cut his time to 39.49 by which he managed to reach the final with the best time for the participants in this second and fifth touchdown. The best time in the world.

The final stage, with the best thirty-two records, will take place on Saturday.