Concacaf announces dates and times for Motagua-Seattle Sounders duel at Concachampions 2022

the CONCACAF On Friday, the Scotiabank 2022 UEFA Champions League (SCCL) Round of 16 fixtures were announced.

For Honduras, the only representative is Motagua. The Blue Cyclone is framed against the Seattle Sounders of the US MLS.

Honduras will welcome Club America first at the National Stadium on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 pm. The return will be on Thursday 24th at 7.30pm at Lumen Field.

Motagua achieved qualification for the Concachampions after going to the final of the 2021 Concacaf League, which they lost to the Comunicaciones de Guatemala.