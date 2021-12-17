Concacaf announces dates and times for Motagua-Seattle Sounders duel at Concachampions 2022
Tegucigalpa, Honduras.
the CONCACAF On Friday, the Scotiabank 2022 UEFA Champions League (SCCL) Round of 16 fixtures were announced.
For Honduras, the only representative is Motagua. The Blue Cyclone is framed against the Seattle Sounders of the US MLS.
Honduras will welcome Club America first at the National Stadium on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:00 pm. The return will be on Thursday 24th at 7.30pm at Lumen Field.
Motagua achieved qualification for the Concachampions after going to the final of the 2021 Concacaf League, which they lost to the Comunicaciones de Guatemala.
The eight matches between the 16 participating clubs will take place from February 15-17 (first-leg) and February 22-24 (second-leg).
The round of 16 crosses and each club’s route to the final have been decided in the official draw for Wednesday, December 15th.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will continue to be played in a knockout format, with home and away matches across all rounds of competition.
The schedule for the SCCL 2022 Round of 16 matches is as follows:
Eighth Final – IDA Matches
Tuesday 15 February 2022
(7:00 pm) Cavalli AS (HAI) – New England Revolution (USA)
(7:00 pm) Santos de Guabeles (CRC) – New York City (USA)
(9:00 pm) Santos Laguna (Mexico) – Montreal (Canada)
Wednesday 16 February 2022
(5:00 pm) CD Guastatoya (GUA) – Club Leon (Mexico)
(8:00 pm) Forge FC (Canada) – Cruz Azul (Mexico)
(9:00 pm) Deportivo Saprissa (CRC) – Pumas Onam (Mexico)
Thursday 17 February 2022
(7:00 pm) Communications FC (GUA) – Colorado Rapids (USA)
(9:00 pm) Motagua (HON) – Seattle Sounders (USA)
Eighth Final – Return of matches
Tuesday 22 February 2022
(6:00 pm) New England Revolution (USA) – Cavalli AS (Hi-Fi)
(8:30 pm) Montreal (Canada) – Santos Laguna (Mexico)
(9:30 pm) Club Leon (Mexico) – CD Guastatoya (GUA)
Wednesday 23 February 2022
(6:00 pm) New York City (USA) – Santos de Guabeles (CRC)
(6:30 pm) Colorado Rapids (US) – FC Communications (GUA)
(9:30 pm) Pumas Onam (Mexico) – Deportivo Saprissa (CRC)
Thursday, February 24, 2022
(7:30 pm) Cruz Azul (Mexico) – Forge FC (Canada)
(7:30 pm) Seattle Sounders (USA) – FC Motagua (Hon)
