Deportivo Cali players against Deportes Tolima who won the Tolima Championship while in Cali | Colombian football | Betplay League

6 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Deportivo Cali and Deportes Tolima will start the new BetPlay Dimayor League Final. Both teams got their due by beating their ground strikes in a big way. In the case of the Sugar Fund, they got their share early. The opposite case of Tolima, although having a part insured on the fifth date, they left everything on the sixth day.

The history of Cali and Tolima is crossed once again, two teams sharing technicians and players return to re-release the 2003-2 final, where the vinotinto made history by defeating their first superstar in Colombian football history.

In Dudamel’s current squad, there are two players who would like to increase their record, but have mixed feelings about what Tolima means to their career, given that they are also part of Ibagué’s history.

This is the case of Angelo Rodriguez and Carlos Robles. The striker between 2016 and 2018, before leaving for the United States, was top scorer and racked up a total of 30 captions between the league and the cup, central to Gamero’s scheme that won the title in 2018.

Robles arrived in Tolima in 2018 and debuted with a title against Nacional. He played for nearly two years, and made a total of 86 commitments, until 2020. He reached the Cane at the start of this year, having already amassed a total of 27 league games, and contributed to the result.

