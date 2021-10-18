Ileana Arango, W25 Florence Champion – Tennis – Sports

Colombian tennis player Emiliana Arango (Team Colsanitas) aims to be in the distinguished places in Women’s Tennis Association Sunday’s result shows he has all the capabilities to make it happen.

The Colombian recorded her name as W25 Florence Champion, on the US hard court, winning her third professional title, her second of the season.

Arango will rise through the ranks

Arango, who this week ranked 304 in the world, managed to defeat the main candidate of the tournament, China’s Xiyu Wang (137th in the world) in the final, with a score of 6-3, 0-6, 7-6 (0). ) in just over two and a half hours into the match, thus capping a week with six wins and only one set in the entire event.

Antiokinia managed to recover from a break in the final set to end up winning the match with plenty of power in the tiebreak, against a more experienced player who this year played 10 WTA Tour Championships and the Roland Garros playoffs. and Wimbledon.

The impressive level of the final was on display throughout the week, as you not only made it past the playoffs stage, but also beat the highly ranked players. Of those, she beat Japan’s Karume Nara, who ranked 32nd in the world and won a 250-level WTA trophy.

In this way, Arango will break the top 300 barrier in the WTA rating, which will allow him to come close to being able to play the previous stages of Grand Slam, tournaments in which he has not yet had a chance to debut.

For Alejandro Falla’s pupil, this is his third title as a professional and the second he has achieved this season. He first appeared on the winners list in 2017 when the W15 conquered Antalya, in Turkey, while last September he took home the W25 Medellín crown.

