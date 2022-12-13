International African Film Festival in Argentina: activities and guests

This edition presents more than 50 films, including short and feature films, from 25 countries: Algeria, Argentina, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Congo, Egypt, Spain, United States, Ethiopia, France, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Jamaica, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Portugal, United Kingdom, Senegal, Somalia, South Africa, Uganda.

The competitive section consists of 10 short films and 6 feature films from different countries. An international jury will select the winning films in this competition.

It is a new opportunity to revisit the continent and its people with films from all over Africa. People of African descent and the African diaspora in America and Europe share the stories of immigrants culturally nurturing different regions of the planet.

activities of the week

Special event with an international guest Wednesday, November 2, at 6:00 pm. Alliance Français de Buenos Aires Cordoba Avenue 946 (CABA) Admission is free.

The professor will present the film Magui Cass From Cheikh Anta Diop University in Dakar and President of the Sembene Othman Association.

I charge you Monastery of Ousmane Sembene, Senegal, 1968, 105 min.

Ibrahim Dieng lives in Dakar with his two wives and their seven children. Life goes on until the day Abdou, his nephew who emigrated to France, sends a money order. Unexpected riches arouse envy, jealousy, and excess before Abraham can gather that change. The wives, family, and neighbors want their share of the loot, and Ibrahim must get rid of all the self-employed people and manage the money transfer despite having no ID. A man’s arduous journey through Senegalese society.

In network with other festivals, FICAA will have window in the desert (Sahara International Film Festival) with a selection of desert-themed films that reflect the precarious situation of refugee camps in Algeria.

Film discussion. Drop shorts + table. Thursday, November 3, 7:00 PM National Bicentenary House Riobamba 985 Free admission.

The current situation of the last colony in Africa, Western Sahara. Participants: Nora Cortinas, Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo Foundation Line; Mohamed Ali Ali Salem, representative of the Polisario Front in Argentina, and Manuela Blanco, audiovisual producer

prediction: It’s just fish. Abbess Ana Serna and Paula Iglesias, 2017, 17 min. 3 stolen cameras. Dir Ra Film and Equipe Media, 2017, 17 min.

Closing Ceremony // FICAA 2022.

Sunday, November 6, 5:30 p.m. National Bicentenary House, Riobamba 985 Free admission.

Dabkeh dance troupe, desert dance troupe. Announcing the winning film. Winning a short film. Wild Rumba show