Issues of the week: “The Show” and “Love It For You”

An Associated Press-curated list of what’s to come for US streaming services, music, film, and television platforms. Dates may vary in other countries.

Cinema

An offer that is hard to refuse. Paramount+ will present the “The Godfather” trilogy starting Thursday, April 28. It’s not hard to find Francis Ford Coppola’s films (sooner or later appear on the cable channel), but they are now arriving along with the first three episodes of The Show (more details below) and a dramatic behind-the-scenes portrayal of the blockbusters. Get ready for 13 hours of Corleone.

Judd Apatow’s satirical movie “The Bubble” on Netflix differs from the anime titled “Bubble” directed by Tetsurou Araki and written by Gen Urobochi, which opens in theaters on Thursday, April 28. The film depicts Tokyo at a time when the city was isolated from the rest of the world and came under the control of young adventurers. There are bubbles that defy the laws of gravity.

If you’re looking for a new comedy, Sophie Marceau plays a mother whose children have grown up and no longer live with her. Sophie is looking for a fresh start in the French comedy “I Love America,” which debuted on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, April 29. Sophie leaves Paris for Los Angeles, where an old friend and current owner of a popular drag club try to help her date again. Hulu has an LGBTQ-titled teen comedy “Crush” starring Rowan Blanchard and Olly Cravalho, which also premiered on April 29.

– Lindsey Bahr

Music

– Future will release a new album on Friday, April 29, but she did not reveal her name. It follows 2020’s “High Off Life” and will have guests such as Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), Babyface Ray, Drake, and Gunna. Future posted a video for his latest song “Worst Day,” and the artist – who was recently named GQ’s Best Alive Rapper – has been busy collaborating on Moneybagg Yo’s song “Hard for the Next” as well as “Way 2 Sexy” from Drake’s album. Certified Lover Boy”. Future is also the executive producer of Yi’s latest album “Donda 2”, and she sang on “Keep It Burning” from this project.

Kehlani’s third album – “Blue Water Road” – comes out on Friday, April 29, and looks as comfortable and sexy as the singer’s baggy shirt on the album cover, as she poses on an empty beach with her hair flowing from behind. to her. Songs include “Altar,” the sexy duo “Too Much” with Jesse Reese and “Awake in the Night” with Justin Bieber. The two worked together on “Get Me” from Bieber’s 2020 album “Changes”. The new album highlights Kehlani’s ability to seamlessly navigate pop, R&B, rap, ecstasy and dance. “To me the album is like a greenhouse. It’s light and transparent and the sun shines through,” he said in a statement.

Norah Jones will celebrate her breakthrough album “Come Away With Me” with a 20th anniversary re-release that includes 22 previously unreleased songs including “Hallelujah, I Love Him So”. The Super Deluxe 20th Anniversary Edition also comes with the original demos Jones sent to the Blue Note, his first demo session for the record company, and the first album release that Jones gave at Allaire Studios with producer Craig Street. Most have never heard of it. The full digital set will be released on Friday, April 29th.

– Mark Kennedy

Television

– “The Wire” creator David Simon returns to Baltimore, where it was the stage for the popular drama from 2002 to 2008, with We Own This City, which he produced with “The Wire” co-star George Pelicanos and Nina K. Noble. The HBO limited series highlights the corruption that plagues the Baltimore Police Department and its impact on the city. Based on the non-fiction book of the same name by Justin Fenton, the series stars John Berthal, Wonmi Musako, Jimmy Hector, and Josh Charles, along with several cast members from “The Wire.” “We Own This City” premieres Monday, April 25th.

– Fans of “The Godfather” (“Godfather”) like to repeat his constant lines like “I’ll make you an offer you can’t refuse”. Paramount+’s 10-episode series “The Show” provides a dramatic behind-the-scenes story for the making of the film, based on the experiences of producer Albert S. Rudy. Miles Teller plays Rudy and Matthew Goode as studio executive Robert Evans; From Dan Fogler to director Francis Ford Coppola, and Patrick Gallo to Mario Puzo, whose 1972 novel forms the basis of the film. Three episodes of the series, written and written by Michael Tolkien (“The Player”), will premiere on Thursdays, followed by weekly episodes every Thursday.

– Showtime comedy “I Love That for You” stars former Vanessa Bayer as Joanna, a woman longing to be a broadcaster for a TV sales channel. The series also mirrors a real-life episode in Bayer, where after overcoming childhood leukemia, Joanne avoids being called “that girl with cancer.” Former SNL cast member Molly Shannon co-stars as the network’s star, while Jennifer Lewis plays its founder. “I Love That for You” premieres April 29 on live and video-on-demand to subscribers, ahead of the cable channel’s May 1 premiere.

– Lynn Elberg