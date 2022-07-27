Spider-Punk will be a part of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

How is your name expected Spider-Man: Via the Spider-Verse It will be a movie that aims to cover several dimensions and thus will not only show us more Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy in action but also introduce new characters like Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Woman.

In this sense, although one of the most compelling speculations about the characters in the film points to Japanese Spider-Man, the alleged leak now anticipates the appearance of another popular spider-man: Evil spider.

It turns out that during this week photos started circulating on social networks showing part of the merchants Spider-Man: Via the Spider-Verse In a supermarket in the US, two of these would be no more, no less than a guitar and a Spider-Punk mask.

More about Spider-Man: Via the Spider-Verse

Keep in mind that while this merchandise appears to be official, at the moment nothing is certain and it is unknown who will play Spider-Punk in the movie that will pit Spider-Heroes against The Spot, a rival that could open portals to other universes.

Spider-Man: Via the Spider-Verse It will be shown in theaters in June 2023.

