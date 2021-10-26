Italy and the United States confirmed their teams to face Colombia in the Davis Cup | Sports

With just over a month to go to the Davis Cup Finals, teams are beginning to confirm their rosters. Colombia will face Italy and the United States in Group E of the competition.

Italy will have an impressive Davis Cup squad, as their roster consists of players unified in the ATP rankings: four of the five in the world’s top 40 and sixth among the world’s top 70.

Matteo Berrettini (7), Jannick Sener (11), Lorenzo Sonego (23), Fabio Fognini (36) and Lorenzo Mossetti (67) are members of the Italian list.

For its part, the United States will have three tennis players among the top 30 in the world, John Isner (26), Riley Opelka (27) and Taylor Fritz (28). The team completed by Jack Sock (152) and Rajiv Ram (4th in the doubles classification).

Colombia called up four of the five tennis players in the competition: Daniel Galan (106), Nicolas Mejia (274), Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (11 in the doubles classification).

The Davis Cup Finals will be played in the group stage from three countries, with the first from each region plus the top two seconds to advance to the quarter-finals (November 29 to December 2). Then the semi-finals (3-4 December) and the final (5 December) will be played.