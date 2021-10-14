Ivanovic, Benita and Moya are among the nominees for the Sports Hall of Fame
NEWPORT, Rhode Island, USA (AP) – Ana Ivanovic, Flavia Pennetta, Carlos Moya and Cara Black, all Grand Slam champions, are among the new nominees for the 2022 International Tennis Hall of Fame, accompanied by Juan Carlos Ferrero and Lisa Raymond.
The Rhode Island-based Hall of Fame announced the list of nominees on Thursday.
Serbian Ivanovic was the singles champion at the 2008 French Open and reached number one in the women’s rankings.
Pineta won the singles title at the 2015 US Open. The Italian rose to the top of the doubles rankings, pairing with Argentine Gisela Dulko.
Spaniard Moya was the singles champion at the 1998 French Open and was also number one on the ATP ladder. He is currently the coach of Rafael Nadal.
Black has 10 titles in doubles or mixed doubles dating Grand SLam. He became the number one Zimbabwean player in the world in doubles.
Ferrero and Raymond were initially nominated for the 2021 class. Tennis players are eligible for three years before they are disqualified. Ferrero was the 2003 French Open singles champion and reached the top of the men’s rankings. Raymond has won 11 doubles or mixed doubles titles in the big events.
Fans will be able to vote as of Friday at Vote.tennisfame.com Until October 31. The top three will get bonus points for the total number of votes. Journalists, historians and members of the Hall of Fame will also participate.
The daredevils will be announced early next year. The party will take place on July 16.
