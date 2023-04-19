Ivory Coast can’t beat Congo

The Democratic Republic of the Congo and Côte d’Ivoire drew 0-0 at the May 19, 1956 stadium in Annaba on Wednesday evening, in a very tactical match during the second round of Group Two of the African Nations Championship.

DR Congo drew 0-0 with Uganda, while Cote d’Ivoire lost 1-0 to Senegal last week.

With this result, the two teams stayed in Group B: the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) retained its second place, while Côte d’Ivoire remained firmly in last place.

The two teams had difficulties finding their rhythm in the first minutes, resulting in a very tight match, as the first scoring opportunity came only in the 20th minute for Côte d’Ivoire, after Fignon Otro made a good performance. Space and a shot on goal, unfortunately, lacks accuracy.

Jean Mondale should have opened the scoring for the DR Congo on 24 minutes, after a quick transition play ended with the striker unmarked, but he fired a loose shot that was comfortably saved by Ayay Foley.

The Ivorians had a golden opportunity after half an hour of play, when goalkeeper Sidi Baggio’s failed shot attempt landed at the feet of Ootro, who missed a shot on goal from just inches from outside the area.

With the momentum in their favour, the Ivorians managed to push ahead in the first half after a well-executed corner kick went to Sedik Mohamed, who made good contact with the outside of his foot, but his shot sliced ​​through the wood, relieving the DRC.

In the second half, both teams sought to take the lead, but the DRC seemed to take the lead with a fast passing game, which opened up the Ivorian defense.

The Ivorians were under tremendous pressure in the last minutes of the match after Mohamed Zougrana received a red card after a dangerous tackle on Philippe Kinzombe.

And Sankara Karamoko’s intervention almost played into the Ivorians’ favor, after the young sensation got rid of his marker and fired a dangerous shot on goal, which was saved by the vigilant Baggio in the 87th minute.

Ivory Coast will face Uganda in Braque, while the Democratic Republic of the Congo will meet Senegal in Annaba in what promises to be a decisive match in Group Two.

Both matches will kick off at 20:00 GMT on Sunday 22 January.