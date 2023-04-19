Check out the surprises in the Tricolor squad for the friendly match against the USA

In the press conference before tomorrow’s match against the strong opponent, Diego Martin Coca He predicted that he would play with a “different scheme”…and he would comply.

to duel this wednesday at State Farm Stadiumagainst United Statethe Mexican national team He will present two big surprises. The first in the tactical scheme. The second, in the man who will take responsibility for the recording.

Coca He decided that he would use a group of five defenders to duel, with two midfielders and three men in attack.

Carlos Acevedo It will be in the national goal, while the two sides will be Julian Araujo to the right and Jesus Gallardo on the left.

A third of the central defenders will be made up of Israel Reyes, Nestor Araujo And Victor Guzmanwho conducted a brilliant campaign with Cmdr monterey.

players Pachuca Eric Sanchez And Luis Chavez They will be the pilots, while the other big surprise will come from the focus of the attack.

In the event of absence due to injury Henry Martinthe event Roberto de la Rosa -Player tubes– will be executed in the center of the attack while Alexis Vega And Uriel Antona They will accompany you through the bands.

