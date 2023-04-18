The first sports newsletter – Prensa Latina

–

Tennis

MELBOURNE, Australia, January 26 (Prensa Latina) Kazakhstan’s Yelena Rybakina became the first finalist in the Australian Open tennis tournament, after defeating Belarusian Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (7/4), 6-3.

And in the coronation match scheduled for next Saturday, Rybakina will face the winner of the other semi-final, which was agreed upon between Polish Magda Linette and Belarusian Arina Sabalenka.

–

Basketball

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26 (Prensa Latina) The Boston Celtics will try to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the New York Knicks today in NBA basketball.

The Green Team, the first winner of titles in NBA history with 17, is bringing back Malcolm Brogdon for this game, one of its great pillars and a strong candidate for sixth best player in the tournament, after several days out for personal reasons.

–

soccer

MADRID, January 26 (Prensa Latina) The chase already has one of the proper names in Spanish football, Barcelona, ​​who is already included in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey, putting pressure on the Madrid giants today.

This is how the capital’s derby arrives tonight at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in a duel of almost equal importance for Real Madrid, led by Carlo Ancelotti, at home, and Atletico Madrid, led by Diego Cholo Simeone.

–

Asian Games

MOSCOW, Jan. 26 (Prensa Latina) The Olympic Council of Asia has invited Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in the Asian Games, according to a statement posted on the organization’s website.

Last December, at the Olympic Summit, the president of the Asian Olympic Committee announced his willingness to welcome athletes from Russia to competitions in Asia, a proposal that recently gained the support of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Mim / Yas