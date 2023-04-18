Schedule and how to watch the match – Telemundo 52

Miami, Fla. — Telemundo, the exclusive home of the United States National Teams in Spanish, presents the highly anticipated match-up of one of the most intense and exciting rivalries in international soccer, the United States and Mexico, on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. ET. PT live on Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and the Telemundo app.

This classic game between two of the strongest teams in CONCACAF will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The match is the inaugural edition of the Continental Classic, an annual competition in which the United States Men’s National Team (USMNT, as they are known in English) hosts top-tier opponents from North, Central, or South America.

Historically, Mexico has been one of the strongest teams in the region, having qualified for the last eight FIFA World Cups and 17th overall. The USMNT is aiming for its fifth consecutive victory against “El Tri” on US soil, dating back to the 2021 CONCACAF Nations League Final, which it won 3-2 after extra time.

Coverage will be provided by Telemundo Deportes’ commentary team, which includes sportscaster Ana Jurca and sportscaster Miguel Gurowitz as presenters, with live coverage by World Cup reporter and Telemundo 48 correspondent Carlos Eustice. Andres Cantor, Manuel Sol, the former player of the Mexican national team, and Carlos Hermosillo, the Mexican soccer legend, will be responsible for narrating the events of the match between the North American Football Federation and Mexico.

Telemundo’s 30-minute preview coverage will be available through its digital platforms and social networks beginning at 6 p.m. ET. The coverage will include interviews with the players and coaches of the US and Mexican teams.

The interviews will include Mexico coach Diego Coca, interim American coach Anthony Hudson, international star Serginho Dest and Mexican-American striker Brandon Vasquez.

Telemundo’s post-game coverage will follow the game on the network’s digital platforms.

