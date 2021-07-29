Japan continues to lead the Olympic medal table

The Tokyo 2020 host is still ahead, but is fighting a tough battle against China and the United States

Japan remains at the top of the Olympic medal table after finishing the competitions on Wednesday 28 (due to the time difference), with 13 gold, four silver and five bronze, for a total of 22.

Olympics host Tokyo 2020 continues like this for the third day in a row at the top, but continues to press closely on China, which has accumulated 12 golds, six silvers and nine tans, for a total of 27, five more medals from the locals.

In the third box are the United States with a total of 31 medals, but 11 gold medals (based on this the Olympic medal table was created), followed by another 11 silver and nine other third place medals.

Further below and beyond are the Russian Olympic Committee (which competes under that name in the doping scandal and Russia, as such, is banned), Australia, Great Britain, South Korea, Germany, France and the Netherlands, which completed the top ten.

Japan’s latest gold medals came thanks to Daiki Hashimoto, in individual artistic gymnastics, and the softball team that beat Australia (8-1), Mexico (3-2), Italy (5-0), and Canada (1-0). ) Then fell to the United States 2-1. However, they still qualified for the final, and there they beat the United States 2-0 to win the gold medal. The bronze went to Canada, which beat Mexico 3-2

