Jason Statham has taken over Netflix

26 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Jason Statham‘s Hummingbird (authorized enough In the US) Netflix currently dominates.

The action thriller tops the charts in 17 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica and Colombia, according to Flex Patrol.

The film follows the character of Joey (Statham), a homeless veteran dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic tour of Afghanistan. When Joey returns to London and attempts to rehabilitate his life, he takes on another man’s identity with the help of a nun who works in a parish in the city. During the screening of the movie, he also searches for his missing best friend while trying to make up for his past by giving away the money he earns after joining an organized crime syndicate.

The film also stars Agata Buzek, Vicky McClure, Benedict Wong, Victoria Bewick and Siobhan Hewlett. Hummingbird It was released in 2013 and considered a failure after earning only $12.6 million worldwide compared to the $20 million budget it took to create the film.

Jason Statham

At the same time, Hummingbird It was director Stephen Knight’s first feature film. Knight is best known for writing the critically acclaimed screenplay. Dirty Pretty Things (2002), Oriental Promises (2007), as well as writing the script and directing work on it Look (2013).

a reason Hummingbird Critics argue that the suffering in theaters was due to the film’s failure to form a cohesive unit.

After the film’s box office failure, Statham joined fast and angry Franchise business.

Hummingbird Streaming now on Netflix.

More Stories

Diane Kruger Reveals Quentin Tarantino Didn’t Want Her In The Movie Because He “Didn’t Believe In Me” And What Made That Change

8 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Adrián Contreras is preparing his new movie, and it will be a horror movie

16 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Who We Are: New Film Tells The Story of American Racism Amid Increased Attacks on Voting Rights

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

William Levy to star in Netflix’s Monte Cristo

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

RCN’s “Coffee With a Woman’s Smell” tops Netflix charts in over 20 countries

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

The actress tragically dies at the age of 15

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Dune Spice Wars, the sci-fi RTS game, will be faithful to the action and arrive early

12 mins ago Mia Thompson

Colombia vs Honduras: Possible friendly lineup – International Football – Sport

15 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Get this game for your PC absolutely free

16 mins ago Leo Adkins

A missing girl in the middle of a blizzard spends a night in the kennel embracing the animal

16 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Google Pay: Save, Pay and Manage

18 mins ago Leland Griffith