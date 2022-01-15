Jason Statham has taken over Netflix

Jason Statham‘s Hummingbird (authorized enough In the US) Netflix currently dominates.

The action thriller tops the charts in 17 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica and Colombia, according to Flex Patrol.

The film follows the character of Joey (Statham), a homeless veteran dealing with the aftermath of a traumatic tour of Afghanistan. When Joey returns to London and attempts to rehabilitate his life, he takes on another man’s identity with the help of a nun who works in a parish in the city. During the screening of the movie, he also searches for his missing best friend while trying to make up for his past by giving away the money he earns after joining an organized crime syndicate.

The film also stars Agata Buzek, Vicky McClure, Benedict Wong, Victoria Bewick and Siobhan Hewlett. Hummingbird It was released in 2013 and considered a failure after earning only $12.6 million worldwide compared to the $20 million budget it took to create the film.

At the same time, Hummingbird It was director Stephen Knight’s first feature film. Knight is best known for writing the critically acclaimed screenplay. Dirty Pretty Things (2002), Oriental Promises (2007), as well as writing the script and directing work on it Look (2013).

a reason Hummingbird Critics argue that the suffering in theaters was due to the film’s failure to form a cohesive unit.

After the film’s box office failure, Statham joined fast and angry Franchise business.

Hummingbird Streaming now on Netflix.