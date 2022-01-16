Spider-Man: Why the No Way Home is another problem for the DC Extended Universe | DCEU | marvel | nnda nnlt | Fame

What will happen to the extended DC universe? Without a doubt, DCEU is facing a very big challenge after the premiere of “Spider-Man: There is no room for homeOn December 17, 2021. The Marvel movie with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland was an event among the followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and opened the doors of the multiverse in the history of the superhero spider.

last delivery ofSpider ManTeam Holland “captured all the elements to be a total success at the international box office. It not only solved the aforementioned actor’s character development, but also brought a string of iconic villains to the present.

For example, back Willem Dafoe s Alfred Molina Like green puck And Dr. Octopus, respectively, I already predicted that the movie would be one of the most watched and commented on in 2021.

And among the leaks and rumors, it was the appearance of Maguire and Garfield that was the final touch to the production that grabbed all the attention of spectators. This would also have implications for DCEU.

What will happen at DCEU before the success of ‘Spider-Man: There’s No Way Home’?

The resounding success ofSpider-Man: There is no room for home“It means a new challenge for DC Extended UniverseEspecially for the upcoming premiere of “The Flash”. In the competition between Marvel and DC, Batman is a multiverse Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton Second weapons will be to counter the success of the Trident Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

However, the notorious drawback is that the public will associate the reunion of the Batman cast with what was seen on the big screen in December 2021. However, a far-understood possibility is the inclusion of Batman from Christian Bell, the protagonist of the trilogy Christopher Nolan.

This is the challenge that the DCEU will find between 2022 and 2023 with the first shows of “the light”, “Batman(with Robert Pattinson) “Shazam: Wrath of the Gods”, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “Black Adam.” However, the competition will be more beneficial for fans of Marvel and DC.

What is the origin of Andrew Garfield’s “I love you guys” in “SIPDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”?

So, Garfield He said that the phrase “I love you guys‘, which he said to TObedience to Maguire and Tom Holland, in the middle of the climaxSpider-Man: There is no room for home‘, it was not in the text and it originated on his own initiative.

“There’s a line I improvise in the movie, looking at (Maguire and Holland) and telling them I love them. I just loved them.” The American actor stated in an interview with Variety.

The star had consistently denied in all the questions posed to him by the press during 2021 about his appearance in the third film of the trilogy.HomecomingNow, he has opened up to tell us more about his involvement, that he loved him and that he could open up other possibilities in MCU.

Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ be available on DISNEY+?

Perhaps yes, but Marvel fans and users of the service will have to wait for a long time to watch this movie on the said platform. It is even more certain that it will reach other streaming services before Disney Plus.

This is because the movie rightsSpider-Man: There is no room for homeAnd the previous Spider-Man movies, both Tom Hollad Like Tobey Maguire s Andrew Garfield, belong to Sony and not for marvel the Disney.

In April 2021, Sony reached an agreement with Disney To carry your catalog, including movies from Spider Man, a Disney PlusHowever, this does not come into effect until the films are released in 2022 and those films will only hit that platform when they are released in Netflix.

In addition, it must be considered that the spider hero films will be released first in stars In the US, therefore, it is not yet known what will happen in other markets such as the UK and Latin America.

Why didn’t Kirsten Dunst appear as Mary Jane?

according to what came Peter Parker de MaguireHe and Mary Jane are still together, even though they had a difficult road to travel to get to where they are. That was all that was known about the character, which is why many are wondering: “Why did he not take part in the film?” , a doubt resolved by Kevin Feige, President Marvel Studios.

“When people see the movie they’ll understand. It’s for the story. It was an amazing achievement for all of us, for Amy.” [Pascal, productora] Y John [Watts, director] And our writers, Chris McKenna and Eric Summers, that Peter Parker’s final year of high school was not lost in the frenzy caused by his meeting with Dr. Strange. It could easily have happened. Which is why there aren’t 20 other people in the movie.” Kevin’s express New York times.

