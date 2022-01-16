Spider-Man: Why the No Way Home is another problem for the DC Extended Universe | DCEU | marvel | nnda nnlt | Fame

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

What will happen to the extended DC universe? Without a doubt, DCEU is facing a very big challenge after the premiere of “Spider-Man: There is no room for homeOn December 17, 2021. The Marvel movie with Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland was an event among the followers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and opened the doors of the multiverse in the history of the superhero spider.

more information: Post-credits scene with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield that has been deleted

last delivery ofSpider ManTeam Holland “captured all the elements to be a total success at the international box office. It not only solved the aforementioned actor’s character development, but also brought a string of iconic villains to the present.

For example, back Willem Dafoe s Alfred Molina Like green puck And Dr. Octopus, respectively, I already predicted that the movie would be one of the most watched and commented on in 2021.

more information: How old was Aunt May?

And among the leaks and rumors, it was the appearance of Maguire and Garfield that was the final touch to the production that grabbed all the attention of spectators. This would also have implications for DCEU.

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland hug in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

What will happen at DCEU before the success of ‘Spider-Man: There’s No Way Home’?

The resounding success ofSpider-Man: There is no room for home“It means a new challenge for DC Extended UniverseEspecially for the upcoming premiere of “The Flash”. In the competition between Marvel and DC, Batman is a multiverse Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton Second weapons will be to counter the success of the Trident Tobey Maguire, Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

However, the notorious drawback is that the public will associate the reunion of the Batman cast with what was seen on the big screen in December 2021. However, a far-understood possibility is the inclusion of Batman from Christian Bell, the protagonist of the trilogy Christopher Nolan.

This is the challenge that the DCEU will find between 2022 and 2023 with the first shows of “the light”, “Batman(with Robert Pattinson) “Shazam: Wrath of the Gods”, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” and “Black Adam.” However, the competition will be more beneficial for fans of Marvel and DC.

more information: Why was Tobey Maguire the only Spider-Man to release webs from his wrists

concept art "the light", the tape of Ezra Miller that will appear in 2022 and can bring many surprises about Batman. (Photo: DC Fandom)
Concept art for “The Flash”, the Ezra Miller tape that will appear in 2022 and could bring many surprises about Batman. (Photo: DC Fandom)

What is the origin of Andrew Garfield’s “I love you guys” in “SIPDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”?

So, Garfield He said that the phrase “I love you guys‘, which he said to TObedience to Maguire and Tom Holland, in the middle of the climaxSpider-Man: There is no room for home‘, it was not in the text and it originated on his own initiative.

There’s a line I improvise in the movie, looking at (Maguire and Holland) and telling them I love them. I just loved them.” The American actor stated in an interview with Variety.

The star had consistently denied in all the questions posed to him by the press during 2021 about his appearance in the third film of the trilogy.HomecomingNow, he has opened up to tell us more about his involvement, that he loved him and that he could open up other possibilities in MCU.

Andrew Garfield as "Spider Man". (Photo: Columbia Pictures)
Andrew Garfield as “Spider-Man”. (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ be available on DISNEY+?

Perhaps yes, but Marvel fans and users of the service will have to wait for a long time to watch this movie on the said platform. It is even more certain that it will reach other streaming services before .

This is because the movie rightsSpider-Man: There is no room for homeAnd the previous Spider-Man movies, both Tom Hollad Like Tobey Maguire s Andrew Garfield, belong to Sony and not for marvel the Disney.

In April 2021, Sony reached an agreement with Disney To carry your catalog, including movies from Spider Man, a Disney PlusHowever, this does not come into effect until the films are released in 2022 and those films will only hit that platform when they are released in .

In addition, it must be considered that the spider hero films will be released first in stars In the US, therefore, it is not yet known what will happen in other markets such as the UK and Latin America.

Tom Holland as a leading man"Spider-Man: There is no room for home". (Photo: Marvel Studios)
Tom Holland as the protagonist in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Why didn’t Kirsten Dunst appear as Mary Jane?

according to what came Peter Parker de MaguireHe and Mary Jane are still together, even though they had a difficult road to travel to get to where they are. That was all that was known about the character, which is why many are wondering: “Why did he not take part in the film?” , a doubt resolved by Kevin Feige, President Marvel Studios.

“When people see the movie they’ll understand. It’s for the story. It was an amazing achievement for all of us, for Amy.” [Pascal, productora] Y John [Watts, director] And our writers, Chris McKenna and Eric Summers, that Peter Parker’s final year of high school was not lost in the frenzy caused by his meeting with Dr. Strange. It could easily have happened. Which is why there aren’t 20 other people in the movie.” Kevin’s express .

Check out the official trailer for "Spider-Man: There is no room for home"
Sony Pictures has finally released the much-anticipated trailer for the third movie starring Tom Holland. In the first official images of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can see the stunning return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. (Source: Sony Pictures Mexico)

More Stories

Jason Statham has taken over Netflix

10 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Diane Kruger Reveals Quentin Tarantino Didn’t Want Her In The Movie Because He “Didn’t Believe In Me” And What Made That Change

18 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Adrián Contreras is preparing his new movie, and it will be a horror movie

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Who We Are: New Film Tells The Story of American Racism Amid Increased Attacks on Voting Rights

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

William Levy to star in Netflix’s Monte Cristo

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

RCN’s “Coffee With a Woman’s Smell” tops Netflix charts in over 20 countries

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The Ministry of Science spends 15,000 euros on a report accusing scientists of sexism

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Chiaraviglio Volter, Olympic finalist, eighth in the US in first test 2022

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

How to win in Clash Royale 2v2

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Tsunami in Tonga: Violent volcanic eruption unleashes massive waves in the South Pacific

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Spider-Man: Why the No Way Home is another problem for the DC Extended Universe | DCEU | marvel | nnda nnlt | Fame

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter