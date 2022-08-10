Jenny Rivera: A new movie about her life is in development

The Life of Jenny Rivera will once again appear on screen, now as a movie and directed by Mexican director Gigi Sol Guerrero.

According to a Variety report, The tape, which will bear the name “Jenny,” has permission from the Rivera family He will chronicle the career of the translator of “La Gran Señora”, as well as her work as a women’s rights activist.

The script of the film was written by Shane McKenziewho most recently worked with Guerrero on the movie Bingo Hell, starring Adriana Barraza.

Donald De Line of De Line Pictures will produce in association with Javier Chapa, Phillip Braun and Simon Wise of Mucho Más Media, while Jenni Rivera Enterprises will executive produce.

“Gigi is very confident in her voice and her storytelling, as well He has an innate understanding of Jenny’s life. I will honor Jenny’s legacy Presenting an image of this unique icon in a truly original way,” De Laine told Variety.

“Jenni” will premiere on TelevisaUnivision’s VIX+ streaming platform And in select theaters in the United States and Mexico, though for now The date of the first presentation is unknown.

“We are thrilled to be working alongside Gigi, an incredibly talented Mexican artist, to tell the story of Jenny Rivera,” said Augusto Rovigno, Senior Vice President, Acquisitions and SVOD Programs at TelevisaUnivision.

Read on: Jenni Rivera, Marc Anthony and more to greet the stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Lady Gaga confirms her role as Harley Quinn in Joker 2, shares new teaser for the movie

‘Pinocchio’: Disney releases trailer for live-action version starring Tom Hanks

Brad Pitt and Bad Bunny top the US box office with “Bullet Train”