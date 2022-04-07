Jon Ram, Augusta Masters favorite for the green jacket in a star-studded edition

Related news

Everything that has been said and said about Augusta Masters The last few hours was about to return tiger wood. But there are more golfers who will give luster to this designation of the historically overarching great. Among them John Ram And it’s far from being another one, as bookmakers and specialist golf websites give the green jacket a major favourite. The 27-year-old’s feat would be a chosen one.

Augusta returns to the scene for its 86th edition from this Thursday through Sunday, April 10, 2022. The first pioneer The year for the fifth consecutive season is presented as a very close tournament. He needs equality and also a fight since the masters were touched on since the last time those were skipped Green color. They want to relaunch audience numbers from the organization that fell in 2021 from 10 million viewers in United Statebecoming the least viewed edition since the data began counting in 1993.

Up to 92 different riders want to wear the green jacket, the most coveted garment in the world sport. Although it is true that victory can go to anyone and equality is the ultimate, my favorites include Hideki Matsuyamareigning hero, Scotty SchefflerWho will play his first role? pioneer like number one, Colin Morikawaholder of two majors and Cameron Smith, who could end up being the best golfer in the world if he wins. The same thing happens with Justin Thomas or Dustin Johnsonpositioned as Ram’s main competitors in betting.

John Ram, at the 2022 Augusta Masters.

Reuters

The Spaniard lost the world number one spot last week, but he hasn’t lost golf’s respect for that. His ambition before the start of this year was to find his best golf in major events, and as of Thursday he will have his first chance to do so. 2022 hasn’t started to shine, but it’s all for him to do by getting his first green jacket and entering the Augusta Masters legend.

The power of fatherhood

Although all of his attention is focused on every shot, the golfer doesn’t disregard his version of a father and a half (because Kelly will soon have his second offspring). It was exactly a year ago when Kiba Ram Came to the world and this means that the Basques have the opportunity to practice only one day in Augusta National. This year he has practiced several times with Sergio GarciaWho knows what the win will be here and who will also be looking to shine in this year’s edition.

His role as a father has made him change a lot. “I no longer thought of going out to dinner in a good place after the lap, but of going home and resting because Kiba could get up at any moment (…) I never thought: If I don’t do it well, I will lose this or that money (…) …) Play well or badly, I’m not thinking of ending the round in golf. It’s the vision of Kepa and I separated,” he explained in the course preview. This is the renewed force that Augusta faces in 2022.

John Ram, his son Kippa, and his wife Kelly Cahill.

Reuters

Anyway, Spain is looking for the following link in the Masters series: sound (1980 and 83), Olazabal (94 and 99) and Sergio Garcia (2017). The Basque was 27th on his debut, in 2017 for Sergio, and since then he has always been up: fourth, ninth, seventh and fifth, an unparalleled track record in that period.

Although he always dreamed of it British Openit’s in Augusta where he had the best performances, leaving aside his victory in the US Open. “I’ve played really well here, and I know I can do it,” he said optimistically. “With luck I’ll be able to get to the second nine holes on Sunday this time with options to win.”

patronage management

Bookmakers trumpet that he’s the hot favorite, even though he’s putting pressure on himself. “I don’t care to be the bookmaker’s favourite. I like to think I’m the best on my mind. Losing first place doesn’t relax me. I arrived with a different feeling than last year…and he stressed that life changes when you’re in charge of someone”, giving importance once other for his father status.

Jon Ram starts Thursday at 7:41 p.m. Sharing the field with the Americans Patrick Cantlay And the Will Zlatoris. The barrel Getting ready for his st pioneer After being the first Spaniard to win the US Open Torrey PinesAnd the Californiaand took first place in world golf for 43 consecutive weeks.

Now she wants to expand those horizons with a green jacket that elevates her personality to a new horizon. Highlighting Tiger’s exciting comeback, “the lionHe wants to rob them by inflicting a fatal blow on him at Augusta National.

