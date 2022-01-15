Jose Manuel Calderon returns to Cleveland Cavaliers as advisor | Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Friday that Jose Calderon, who played for this team in the 2017-2018 season, will return to the franchise as a special advisor to the board of directors. Calderon will meet again in Cleveland (USA) with Ricky Rubio, his former Spanish teammate who is now recovering from the ruptured ACL he suffered on December 29.

Calderon played 14 seasons in the NBA on seven different teams, although his best performance was with the Toronto Raptors between 2005 and 2013. Throughout his NBA career (895 games), the goalkeeper averaged 8.9 points and 2.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists, averaging 26.4 minutes per game.

After passing other teams like the New York Knicks or the Los Angeles Lakers, Calderon ended up in the 2017-2018 season at the Cavaliers, with whom he reached the NBA Finals losing to Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and Clay. Thomson.

This was Calderon’s penultimate season as a player before he crashed out in 2018-2019 at the Detroit Pistons. After retiring as a player, the Spaniard was a special assistant to the executive director of the NBA Players Association (NBPA).

The Cavaliers stressed that his career on and off the track would be of great value to the team. “We are excited to bring in someone with the experience and background of Jose Calderon,” said Kobe Altman, Cleveland general manager. “His accomplishments as a basketball player and his knowledge of our organization are incalculable,” Altman added, emphasizing that Calderon will help the Cavaliers grow into the present and will also have long-term success.

