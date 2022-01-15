Colombia vs Honduras: Possible friendly lineup – International Football – Sport

selections Colombia Based on Honduras They moved their “test labs” to the United States where they will play a friendly on Sunday before the double round of qualifying for the United States. World Cup Qatar 2022.

The venue for the match will be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida (USA), where Colombian national coach Reinaldo Rueda and Colombian teammate Hernan Dario “Polillo” Gomez will look at the players in preparation for the upcoming matches. .

Likely Colombia squad

Quintero with the Colombian national team.

In this match, Colombia will have a list of mostly local players, and some international players like Juan Fernando Quintero, who stand out in the team.

As it is known in the United States, and according to team work in Barranquilla, the starting eleven will be with:

José Chonga, Andrés Román, Andrés Llinás, Homer Martínez, lvaro Angulo; Andres Colorado (Stephen Vega), Daniel Giraldo; Yemi Chara, Juan F. Quintero, Harold Preciado; Miguel Borgia.

One of the players who seemed consistent and wouldn’t be able to be is Christian Arango, who has not traveled to the US after testing positive for the coronavirus.

