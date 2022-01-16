Chiaraviglio Volter, Olympic finalist, eighth in the US in first test 2022

Santa Fe athlete German Chiaraviglio, who reached the pole vault final at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and at the 2015 World Cup in Beijing, finished eighth at the International Pole Vault Festival in Reno, US, in his first competition of the year.

“I didn’t feel comfortable. It was hard for me to find the race. I felt slow. My goal was to live the experience of this different competition. There was a slip on a plank that was not familiar to me,” admitted Chiaraviglio, joining Télam from the United States.

The 34-year-old athlete from Santa Fe, who competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, hit the 5.36-meter mark and local KC Lightfoot won 5.91.

“My goal is to be in good shape for the South American Indoor event in Bolivia on February 20th. Next Sunday, the 23rd, I will compete again in Senard,” he confirmed.

Chiaraviglio became the South American Athletics Indoor Champion in Cochabamba, Bolivia, on February 2, 2020, with a mark of 5.50 metres.

The Santa Fe national, eleventh at the 2016 Olympics and ninth at the 2015 World Cup, was the South American outdoor champion in Tonga (Colombia) 2006 with 5.40; in Lima (Peru) 2015 at 5.70; in Asunción (Paraguay) 2017 with 5.60; And in Guayaquil, Ecuador in 2021 with a score of 5.50, he has a career best mark of 5.75, which he won with the silver medal at the Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada, 2015.

