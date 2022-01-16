And now this? The unknown future of Novak Djokovic after his deportation from Australia

57 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Posted:

Novak Djokovic has finished his trip to Australia. Or rather, others put an end to their trip to Australia. The reason is that he was not vaccinated against the COVID that he presented Take your visa And that, at a trial, it was decided your deportation. Now, his future, 2022, looks bad if he isn’t vaccinated.

With his 34-year-old behind and not being able to play in Australia, there are three more major tournaments ahead of him this year…but…You can only play one of them If you have not been vaccinated. Roland Garros will be in Paris, but he will not be able to play at Wimbledon nor the US Open.

The United Kingdom and the United States require full vaccination To cross the border, there are two remaining Grand Slams.

In Roland Garros, as indicated by the French Sports Minister, he will be able to play: “Protocol and health bubble of these sporting events will be allowed.”

And be very careful, because for the 1000 master it will not be left either. Three of the nine in 2022 They are in the United States, and you will not be able to enter the country if you do not have the complete how-to guide.

Also, in team tournaments, I could have played the Davis Cup but not the ATP Cup that is played in Australia.

More Stories

Chiaraviglio Volter, Olympic finalist, eighth in the US in first test 2022

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Colombia vs Honduras: Possible friendly lineup – International Football – Sport

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Jose Manuel Calderon returns to Cleveland Cavaliers as advisor | Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Ireland Set to Descend on Cheltenham Festival with Talented Team

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Honduran national team, led by coach “Pulillo” Gomez, seeks to beat Colombia, led by Reinaldo Rueda

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The Colombia national team is already in the United States for a friendly match – international football – sport

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Hospitals face side effects of court ruling on vaccination mandate

54 mins ago Mia Thompson

And now this? The unknown future of Novak Djokovic after his deportation from Australia

57 mins ago Sharon Hanson

YouTube | What and how to use the new Smart Downloads function | Applications | Smart phones | technology | YouTube Premium | Applications | Applications | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

58 mins ago Leo Adkins

Aquamation: How does this burning method work?

59 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

‘Wordle’, the online word game that’s driving the US crazy | trends

60 mins ago Leland Griffith