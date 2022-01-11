Kanye West: There is already a release date for his documentary on Netflix | Music

44 mins ago Cynthia Porter
Jane J. FowlerJan 11 2022-13: 47

Jane Yeohs: Kanye’s trilogy to provide a look back at his career

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster

La Vida De Kanye West It’s always been something we’ve been talking about—the “DONDA” launch, his presidential nomination, his critical friendship with Marilyn Manson and his divorce from Kim Kardashian—to name a few; but now The rapper will present a new three-part documentary Focusing more on his creative side Jane Yeohs: The Kanye Trilogy.

The documentary will be released on Netflix He promised to give fans an in-depth look into the rapper’s musical journey, and explore the way he’s recorded some of the most important tracks of his career, and thus of this genre, over the past two decades.

“Divide into Kanye West’s Journey, Over Twenty Years in Development,” advances A teaser From the streaming platform, he promises a “worldwide event that will happen only once in a lifetime” by revealing in detail how the iconic rapper’s career has been, since his inception, the controversies he faced and his rise to fame.

When does Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy appear on Netflix?

first part of Jane Yeohs: The Kanye Trilogy Coming to Netflix from February 16th, six days after the first part was released in select theaters in the United States.

The film was directed by Cody and Chick, who worked with him on the music videos for “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire,” so it’s sure to be a captivating visual spectacle.

More Stories

This is the first trailer for Bob’s Burgers

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The epidemic marked Alboran music: ‘It helped me understand many things’

17 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix: What will happen to joint accounts in 2022?

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Netflix US Ranking: Top 10 Most Watched Movies Today, Sunday, January 9

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Golden Globes 2022: See the full list of winners

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Melissa Alvarado, Honduran, Argentine film producer

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Science in the classroom in Las Tunas and also the art of forecasting, planning and saving

30 mins ago Mia Thompson

Maria Camila Osorio: video, training at the Australian Open – tennis – sports

33 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How to change the font in your WhatsApp messages

34 mins ago Leo Adkins

The United States broke a record in hospitals due to Covid-19, with more than 145,000

35 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Jesus Calleja makes Pablo Alboran cry as he admits to a personal and musical crisis during his trip to Uganda | Film and Television

36 mins ago Leland Griffith