Spider-Man No Way Home: What You May Not Understand About Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield | Marvel movies | MCU | nnda nnlt | Fame

what happened with Tom HollandAnd Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield? In “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, considered one of the best films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the biggest surprise is the reunion of the three Spider-Man after Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) does a poor job. Spelled at the request of Holland Peter Parker. However, few have realized the true relationship of spider-man superheroes.

more information: Post-credits scene with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield eliminated

the the love It premiered on December 17, 2021, and months ago, it generated great expectations for multiverse. Rumors and speculation about the existence of the three actors are what have dominated the audience.

Fans began confirming their suspicions when Green Goblin appeared (Willem Dafoe(You Doctor Octopus)Alfred Molina) in tape feeds.

more information: What Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Did to Watch Spider-Man No Way Home in a Movie Theater Without Being Discovered

In addition, there were leaks that were eliminated from the networks, which led to the belief that “Spider-Man: There is no room for home“It will mean back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Like spider superheroes.

Tobey Maguire in “Spider-Man”. (Photo: Columbia Pictures)

What is the relationship of Twie Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland?

Chris McKenna Eric SummersRecently, the authors of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” revealed the true relationship they envisioned for Spider-Man to Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland marvel movie.

They said they focused on giving them Link what can brothers and sisters: “With all this idea of ​​three brothers, older brother, middle brother, younger brother, I really think it worked for us, it worked for them.”, to me “warp“.

They added that in addition to that, it helped a lot that they took up a file spider superheroes From the point they ended up in their films, with their duels, failures, blows, and hopes.

“We really wanted to organically pull them out of their films, their lives, their travels, wherever they are, precisely because they can’t appear without any context.”They explained.

more information: Who are the villains of the movie “Spider-Man No Way Home”?

Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland hug in No Way Home. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

What is the origin of Andrew Garfield’s “LOVE, MEN” in “SIPDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”?

So, Garfield He said that the phrase “I love you guys‘, who told TObedience to Maguire and Tom Holland, in the middle of the climaxSpider-Man: There is no room for home‘, was not in the text on his own initiative.

“There’s a line I improvise in the movie, I look at (Maguire and Holland) and tell them I love them. I just loved them” The American actor stated in an interview with Variety.

The star was constantly denying in all the questions asked by the press during 2021 about his appearance in the third film of the trilogy “HomecomingNow, he opened up to tell us more details about his participation, which was of his liking and which could open up other possibilities in MCU.

Andrew Garfield in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ be available on DISNEY+?

Perhaps yes, but Marvel fans and users of the service will have to wait for a long time to watch this movie on the said platform. Even the safest thing is that it accesses other streaming services before Disney Plus.

This is because the cinematic rights to “Spider-Man: There is no room for homeAnd the previous Spider-Man movies, both Tom Hollad Like Tobey Maguire s Andrew Garfield, they belong to Sony and not for marvel the Disney.

In April 2021, Sony reached an agreement with Disney To carry your catalog, including movies from Spider Man, a Disney PlusHowever, this does not come into effect until the movies are released in 2022 and those movies will hit that platform only after they are released in Netflix.

In addition, it should be noted that the Spider Hero tapes will be released first in stars Therefore, in the US, it is not yet known what will happen in other markets such as the UK and Latin America.

What happened at the end of ‘Spider-Man: There’s No Way Home’?

After receiving instructions from Strange and an artifact allowing him to send bad guys into special cells, Peter manages to capture Electro and Sandman. Once the five villains are assembled (Stephen’s beleaguered Lizard and Norman Osborne seemingly regain control and search for Parker), the wizard prepares to send them to their own universes.

But when Peter realized that most of them died in their reality, he proposed to help them. Obviously, strange things, as well Spider Man Steal the chest containing the amulet and lock the Benedict Cumberbatch figure in the Mirror Dimension.

In order to “cure” the five villains and prevent them from dying in their worlds, Peter takes them to Happy’s apartment and begins doing some tests. Although he manages to reset the Doctor Octopus inhibitor chip, the Green Goblin regains control and attacks Spider-Man, while the rest escape.

in the confrontation against green puck you die My Parker, is not without first saying Uncle Bin’s classic speech: “With great power comes great responsibility”. The police try to stop Peter, but he manages to escape, but he is sad and feels guilty about the tragic fate of his aunt … If you want to know everything that happened at the end “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, click here.