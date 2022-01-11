This is the first trailer for Bob’s Burgers

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

If you ever doubt the future of the movie Bob Burger Due to the pandemic and Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Fox, there’s finally a trailer that can help you deter that uncertainty.

This week 20th Century Studios released a file first trailer about a movie Bob Burger And although it all started like a typical commercial for a hamburger, the Belcher family quickly became the focus of this story.

So, while Linda tries new “marketing strategies” to help the family business, Tina, Gene, and Louise experience their own adventures.

In fact, the synopsis of this movie predicts that everything will start when “The broken water pipe creates a huge hole right in front of Bob’s Burgers, blocking the entrance indefinitely and destroying the Belchers’ plans for a successful summer.”

More about Bob Burger

a) yes, “As Bob and Linda struggle to keep the business afloat, the kids try to solve a mystery that could save their family’s restaurant. As the stakes rise, these underdogs help each other find hope and fight to get back to the counter, where they belong.”

Without further ado you can watch the movie trailer Bob Burger:

This production that will be known simply as Bob Burgers movie It will be released in US theaters on May 27.

