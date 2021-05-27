Konami’s Super Bomberman R Online Now Available for Free on Nintendo Switch: Download Volume and Collaboration with Fall Guys – Nintenderos

We bring a recently published message regarding one of the highlights in the catalog available on the Hybrid console. This time we’re talking about it Super Bomberman R Online.

Apparently, this message from Konami lets us know the details of a new collaboration announced right after the Nintendo Switch premiere. The title is now available Free On the hybrid console with a download size of 2.8 GB And in cooperation with Fall guys!

You can take a look for yourself below:

Starting today, all players will be able to claim the exclusive playable Bean Bomber, the first time Fall Guys has moved on to another game. Available in game on all platforms until further notice. No additional purchase is required. Bean Bomber can plunge into the battlefield, trying not to get stuck over too many bombs as players compete against each other in the new Battle 64 online mode and more.

