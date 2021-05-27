Konami’s Super Bomberman R Online Now Available for Free on Nintendo Switch: Download Volume and Collaboration with Fall Guys – Nintenderos

48 mins ago Leo Adkins

We bring a recently published message regarding one of the highlights in the catalog available on the Hybrid console. This time we’re talking about it Super Bomberman R Online.

Apparently, this message from Konami lets us know the details of a new collaboration announced right after the Nintendo Switch premiere. The title is now available Free On the hybrid console with a download size of 2.8 GB And in cooperation with Fall guys!

You can take a look for yourself below:

Starting today, all players will be able to claim the exclusive playable Bean Bomber, the first time Fall Guys has moved on to another game. Available in game on all platforms until further notice. No additional purchase is required. Bean Bomber can plunge into the battlefield, trying not to get stuck over too many bombs as players compete against each other in the new Battle 64 online mode and more.

what do you think? Feel free to leave it in the comments. Finally, you can also find our full coverage of this game Here.

Across.

More Stories

The other MechWarrior 5 and 6 games are now available on Xbox Game Pass

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Facebook dark mode disappears without prior notice from Mexico’s iOS and Android apps

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

What should you do on Google Photos before June 1st?

1 day ago Leo Adkins

These are the areas you can see

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Windows will receive its most important update in the past decade

2 days ago Leo Adkins

This is why you should stop using Google Chrome if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

“Trixia proposes an increase in the budget allocated to mental health and emotional well-being”

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

Konami’s Super Bomberman R Online Now Available for Free on Nintendo Switch: Download Volume and Collaboration with Fall Guys – Nintenderos

48 mins ago Leo Adkins

The top US official for Asia said the era of deals with China is “over.”

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

The key to self-determination, health and work / day …

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

“Dead Pixels” terrorize Netflix’s Army of the Dead

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter