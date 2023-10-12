La Jornada – Hamas claims to have released three Israeli hostages

Cedric Manwaring October 12, 2023 0
La Jornada – Hamas claims to have released three Israeli hostages

episode. The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced on Wednesday that it had released an Israeli hostage and her two children after they were captured in the attack it launched on Saturday against Israel from the Gaza Strip.

A statement issued by the military wing of the Hamas movement, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, said that “an Israeli settler and her two children were released after being detained during confrontations” between the Palestinian movement and the Israeli army.

The Hebrew army did not confirm this information when consulted by Agence France-Presse.

A video broadcast by Al-Aqsa TV, affiliated with the Hamas movement, a short time later shows a woman wearing a blue shirt, two children and three armed men walking away from an area of ​​barbed wire that appears to be the fence that Israel has erected around the West Bank. Gaza strip.

But Israeli public television later noted that the images showed people who “were never transferred to Gaza.”

The local press indicated that Avital Al-Ajam, a resident of Kibbutz Holit, was the one who, according to the story she told in several interviews, was forcefully taken on Saturday by Hamas men with the two children of a neighbor to the area. Israel and the Gaza Strip after the attack that occurred on Saturday in the south of the country.

Al-Ajam said that her kidnappers left her free to go out with the children to the fence.

Dozens of Israelis and foreigners, including soldiers, civilians, children and women, are believed to remain in Hamas hands in the Gaza Strip since Saturday’s attack.

The Israeli authorities counted 150 hostages, while hundreds of people are still missing and their bodies are still being identified.

So far there has been no official statement.

More Stories

Dresser, Silva Herzog and Aguilar Kamen

Dresser, Silva Herzog and Aguilar Kamen

Cedric Manwaring October 11, 2023 0
Kennedy’s nephew will seek the presidency of the United States – DW – 10/10/2023

Kennedy’s nephew will seek the presidency of the United States – DW – 10/10/2023

Cedric Manwaring October 10, 2023 0
A couple dies while trying to save their dog from drowning

A couple dies while trying to save their dog from drowning

Cedric Manwaring October 9, 2023 0
“Global Entry,” the procedure that allows you to enter the United States, is “easier.”

“Global Entry,” the procedure that allows you to enter the United States, is “easier.”

Cedric Manwaring October 8, 2023 0
Dozens of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel – DW – 07/10/2023

Dozens of rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel – DW – 07/10/2023

Cedric Manwaring October 7, 2023 0
Learn how to prepare delicious churro at home in simple steps

Learn how to prepare delicious churro at home in simple steps

Cedric Manwaring October 5, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Jornada – Hamas claims to have released three Israeli hostages

La Jornada – Hamas claims to have released three Israeli hostages

Cedric Manwaring October 12, 2023 0
Global debt will exceed 100% of global GDP by 2030, with the United States and China leading the way.

Global debt will exceed 100% of global GDP by 2030, with the United States and China leading the way.

Mia Thompson October 12, 2023 0
Dresser, Silva Herzog and Aguilar Kamen

Dresser, Silva Herzog and Aguilar Kamen

Cedric Manwaring October 11, 2023 0
Powerco and Umicore have created a new European battery materials business

Powerco and Umicore have created a new European battery materials business

Mia Thompson October 11, 2023 0
Maduro confirms the agreement with the United States to receive deportees in Venezuela

Maduro confirms the agreement with the United States to receive deportees in Venezuela

Mia Thompson October 10, 2023 0