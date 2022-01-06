La Jornada – Spain and Poland, into the ATP Cup semi-finals

Sydney Spain beat Serbia yesterday in Sydney and qualified for the semi-finals of the ATP Cup, where they will face Poland, who won the ticket in their group by eliminating Argentina.

Today, Russia’s defending champion Daniil Medvedev, and Italy’s Matteo Berrettini, who reached the final last year, meet for a place in the semi-finals. The fourth contender will also be decided this Thursday, at the end of the last day that will be in Group C very open, with options for the four teams (Great Britain, Canada, Germany, USA).

Spain, without Rafael Nadal (who chose to play in Melbourne), only needed one point in his pulse against Serbia to reach the semi-finals.

World number 20 Pablo Carreno beat Filip Krajinovic (42) 6-3 6-4, before Roberto Bautista (19) beat Dusan Lajovic (33) 6-1 6-4, achieving the task without complications.

Poland beat Argentina to win Sector B and thus get the ticket in Half. Kamil Majsherzak (117) upset Federico Delbonis (44), 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) and Hubert Hurkacz (9) to win Poland in 81 minutes, 6-1, 6-4 over Diego Schwartzman. (13).

Meanwhile, world number one Ashleigh Barty had a rough start to her 2022 campaign, returning from a Designation She defeated American Coco Gauff 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the second round of the Adelaide Championships.

Barty, who won two titles in Big bangsShe is aiming to become the first Australian to win a major tournament in her country, since Chris O’Neill did in 1978.

Slovenian Arina Sabalenka, second best of classification The world, surprisingly in front of Kaja Jorvan, ranked 100th in the world, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Travel restrictions during the pandemic mean there is a busy schedule for tournaments in Australia before January 17, when the first big event of the year begins at Melbourne Park.

The Adelaide competition, from the WTA 500 Series, is one of three women’s competitions taking place this week, including two at the so-called Melbourne Summer Group.

This week’s main men’s tournament is the ATP Cup, which is played by 16 teams in Sydney. Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is playing another preparatory tournament in the Australian city.