Video: When Selecta played against Boca Juniors in 1982

31 mins ago Sharon Hanson

El Salvador played against Xeneize before the last FIFA World Cup they attended, and Diego Maradona was the ultimate champion. Watch the goals

January 6, 1982, the national football team savior He faced Atletico Boca Juniors in Los Angeles, USA. This is how “Play & Rec Sports”, a film initiative with many archives, remembers it Choose From the old days.

Boca, according to the source consulted, was on tour against rivals from Asia and Central America.

Selecta at that time was already ranked for the 1982 World Cup in Spain, and that, having successfully completed their tasks in November 1982, achieved the classification with Honduras and left Mexico.

Two goals from Maradona served Boca to defeat the national team in that match he remembered. Many say it was the first time Diego had faced El Salvador, and then they would face each other again in the World Cup.

Image: illustrative, non-commercial image / https://tinyurl.com/yc57hcdn

This is how the teams lined up on that occasion according to the prestigious and historical Argentine magazine El Gráfico:

Savior: Mora, Castillo, Jovel, Rodríguez, Recinos, Cisneros, Rugamas, Huezo, Ventura, E. Hernández, M. González. Fagoaga, M. Alfaro and D. Cabrera entered the stock exchange.

Boca: Gatti, Alves, Ruggeri, Muzo, Cordoba, Benitez, Krasowski, Zanabria, Garica, Maradona and Perotti.

Selecta was coached by the great Salvador Mariona, the Mexico 70’s World Cup player. While Xeneize was mentored in that match by legend Vladislao Cap, who died the same year.

More Stories

La Jornada – Spain and Poland, into the ATP Cup semi-finals

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Novak Djokovic: How does his absence affect the Australian Open – Tennis – Sports

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Honduran Luis Palma will play for Aris in Greece

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Maradona tattoo to play in the United States

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

African locust outbreak reaches Uganda

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Michael Morales, passes through Ecuador before his UFC debut against Trevin Giles | Other sports | Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Scientists discover a marine microbe that produces oxygen in the dark

29 mins ago Mia Thompson

Video: When Selecta played against Boca Juniors in 1982

31 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Unboxing video reveals all the details of the new Samsung flagships

32 mins ago Leo Adkins

6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Nicaragua; No damage report

34 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States imposed sanctions on eight other officials of the Cuban dictatorship for their suppression of the July 11 protests

35 mins ago Leland Griffith