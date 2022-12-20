La Nación / Fundación Cinemateca celebrates the centenary of “Nanuk, the Eskimo”

In 1922, the movie “Nanuk, Eskimo” impacted the world with great success both on a public and critical level. To celebrate its centenary, Fundación Cinemateca del Paraguay invites you to watch a film by Robert J. Flaherty (1884-1951) and share a conversation online on Wednesday, December 21 at 8:00 pm, led by professor and director Hugo Gamarra, with free access.

Nanuk turns its hero into the most beloved native of the planet and the film into a pioneer and model for a form of discourse that would be called “documentary cinema”. Interested parties should fill out and submit Form Online to receive free access links. This activity is an initiative of the Fundación Cinemateca del Paraguay, with the support of the Postgraduate Research and Studies Department of the Instituto Superior de Fine Arts (ISBA).

“The celebration of the centenary of the classic ‘Nanuk, the Eskimo’ (originally titled ‘Nanook of the North: A Story of Life and Love in the Actual Arctic’) is important as a contribution to our society’s film culture,” says Gamara. “Unfortunately, Paraguay still does not have a national cinematheque dealing with this work and there is still little importance for ‘cinema de facto’ or documentary cinema in Paraguay.”

“The film was a milestone in the development of cinema as a language and a form of knowledge for humanity. Its American producer, director, cameraman and editing worker, Robert Flaherty, faced great challenges to implement his cinematic work, after his experience as an explorer and cameraman in the cold north of Quebec, Canada,” he describes the director and founder of the film. Paraguay International Film Festival.

The year-long shoot was an achievement, in the midst of the bitter cold and the dangers of survival. In addition to financial risk, contributed in part by the fur company, he was encouraged to venture into a new form of cinematic discourse or story, combining his ethnographic observations of the indigenous Inuit (called “Eskimos” at the time), the resources of imaginative cinema and poetic vision his own.

The finished movie, like this first one, was difficult to release; Even the French company Pathè was encouraged to acquire the rights to the exhibition. The premiere took place in New York City in June 1922. It was an immediate public and critical success in the United States and around the world.

“The impact was so great that the protagonist became the most admired and beloved aboriginal on the planet and the film became a new business model that represented the future for feature films that explore reality. ‘Nanuk, Eskimo’ also became a controversial film for several reasons, but it does not It remains among the most influential films in the history of cinema and the most popular with moviegoers.

On the other hand, Fundación Cinemateca released a Message In networks to support the achievement of: “Congratulations and appreciation to Ms. Andrea Cecilia Mangano, eminent citizen specialist in film repair, cataloging and digitization, for the ‘preventive preservation’ work being carried out at the National Film Archives of India (NFAI), a branch of the Ministry of Information and Information, Government of India.

In 2019, Andrea received her BA in Visual Arts with an emphasis in Cinematography from the University of Bologna, Italy. His professional contribution is essential to the urgent task of preserving and preserving Paraguay’s cinematic heritage, as proposed in its preliminary project last August by the Fundación Cinemateca del Paraguay to the Paraguayan National Audiovisual Institute (INAP), which unfortunately remains unspecified.” on Facebook.