Sharing Your Netflix Password Is A Scam UK | Running | crime | United States | Mexico | Spain | Technique

The UK would have considered sharing passwords from online platforms flow With other people who are not your family is not only a crime, but also a fraud.

yesterday The Intellectual Property Office (IPO) has published a guide on piracy. Specifically, it was detailed that sharing passwords for Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Disney+ violated copyright law.

“There are a number of criminal and civil law provisions that may apply to password sharing when the intent is to allow a user to access copyrighted works without payment. These provisions may include breach of contract, fraud, or secondary copyright infringement, depending on the circumstances.explains the IPO of torrent.

However, the same blog did a new update announcing that today the Intellectual Property Office issued its ruling.

“The Ads page no longer suggests password sharing in any way,” Refers to the blog.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that in 2017 it was Netflix that invited us to share our password with friends.

“Love is sharing a password.” (Photo: Twitter Capture/TorrentFreak)

However, times have changed. And the broadcast platform announced at the end of March this year that it will start Charge users more for sharing their accounts.