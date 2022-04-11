“Las Bravas FC”, the new Mexican series from HBO Max

Mauricio Uchmann to head up the cast for “Las Bravas FC,” the new HBO Max series at its upcoming premiere. (HBOMax)

Bravas FC Her story focuses on football, especially women’s football, which makes it even more interesting: few stories about her are seen in the world of film and television. Ironically, this is the sport most practiced in the world by women. On the other hand, the series has a well-known male protagonist: Mauricio Auchmannwhich seems familiar to all of us for his participation in telenovelas in both Mexico and the United States.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

at Bravas FC The sport would be a metaphor for telling a powerful story about a reunion with roots, something that happens in this case to a former international soccer star. Also, a group of friends discover their worth on and off the field. You will also see people who are proud of who they are and who find in sports a way to get to know themselves and thus value themselves.

“Las Bravas FC” is one of over 100 Max Originals to be produced by the streaming platform in the region. (HBOMax)

The story begins when a professional soccer player at the top of his career is forced to return to his small town in Mexico. There he ends up with a women’s soccer team, which he initially despised, although little by little he will begin to get deeply involved.

Over the course of four episodes, we will see multiple characters on their adventures to pursue their dreams and accept themselves with their virtues and shortcomings. The series also emphasizes the value of teamwork. Among other major themes that redemption explores, to show that the only way to achieve it is not to escape from the past, but to face it with courage and use it for the better.

Anna Valeria Bisrel (Sofia in Netflix’s Control Z) is one of the main actresses in this limited series. (fish)

Filmed in Mexico, Bravas FC starring Auchmann and accompany him Mauricio Barrientos, Ana Jimena Villanueva, Iran Castillo s Juan Carlos Colombo. It also brings together a talented team of youngsters like Kela Caputo, Anna Valeria Bisrel, Esmeralda Soto, Paula Coron, Kariam Castro, Jerry Velasquez, Fernando Quatl s Ari Albran.

Scripts will be responsible for Jose Javier Reguilon, Luis Gamboa, Paula Rendon s Helen Santiago.

Mauricio Uchmann is an actor known for his participation in telenovelas in Mexico and the United States. (Getty Images)

Bravas FC It is the new original series of hbo maxco-produced by WarnerMedia Latin America and The Mediapro Studio. The premiere will be very soon, although there is no exact date yet.

Read on:

patience burnsWhat was the first Chilean movie produced by Netflix?

Why is he so successful Mars dreamsWho tops the HBO Max rankings?

glad to meet you: Laura Pausini premiered on Prime Video