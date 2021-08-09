Latest back to school releases

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here

the Back to class Approaching and – as never before, the times we live in derive from health pandemicThey have caused laptops to become one of the main gadgets of our day, for children and adults alike.

these Hardware It is not only sufficient to be aesthetically attractive, but also necessary to have Specific technical characteristics To be able to perform different tasks and even make it possible to use it in others Activities Other school related.

For this reason, we present to you differently and options From laptops, which was recently launched in Mexico, which integrates latest technology.

explore:

ASUS ZENBOOK DUO UX482

Photo: Courtesy of Asus.

If you are looking for a file laptop Strong doesn’t just serve you Online lessonsThis model is also intended to create content. For this it integrates a secondary display ScreenPad PlusAnd success, with a reclining design and a main screen High accuracy.

Comes equipped with Healer 11th Gen Intel Core i7, Graphics Intel Iris X, NVIDIA, GeForce, 16 GB of RAM.

MateBook X Pro laptop

Photo: Courtesy Huawei.

With Screen full view 3 K 13.9 inches and technology comfort The Huawei device features an ultra-thin bezel on all sides to achieve a close proportion. 91% screen from the body. as well as metal body single.

Because you can call Wi-Fi 6 It allows you to perform various tasks more quickly. For this, it also includes a processor Eleventh generation Intel Core i7.

LENOVO IDEAPAD 5i

Photo: Courtesy Lenovo.

PERFORMANCE, CONNECTION AND ENTERTAINMENT It is incorporated into this laptop With Solid-state disks And the latest 11th generation Intel processors, as well as Intel Iris graphics. it’s a Screen High accuracy, with an active area ratio of 90%, allows good visibility and picture quality.

She also has Fingerprint Reader The power button for easy access.

Magic Book X 14

Photo: Courtesy Honor.

Perfect for both school and leisure activities laptop Honor was recently introduced in Mexico and combines a slim design with Smart functions.

it’s a Screen full view 14 inches Allow Multi-screen collaboration By syncing it with a file smart phone. It also has a visual comfort mode and a fingerprint button. it’s a The processor is the tenth generation Core i5.

With this choice of laptops They will be ready to go back to class.

