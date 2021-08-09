NASA recruits paid volunteers for a one-year simulation mission to Mars

the NASA Recruits from the United States Volunteers For a one-year simulation mission Mars. Photo: Reuters (illustrative).

The official Twitter account of The National Center for Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) “For everything related to Mars‘, I launched a call for recruitment Volunteers Who would like to be a part of a simulation mission One year on the red planet.

He confirmed that the project is paid, but did not provide figures

NASA Mars announced on August 6, 2021 that they are recruiting four crew members for a year-long mission that will simulate life in a distant world, living in "Mars Dune Alpha," a 3D-printed home.

In a press release, the NASA make it clear Volunteers will participate inFirst analog mission for a year, in a home to simulate life in Mars, which will begin in the fall of 2022. It seeks to analyze the way in which “highly motivated people” respond to “rigor of simulation“.

The Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog plan includes three surface simulations Mars one year old, It is based at the Johnson Space Center From NASA. Volunteers Will develop methods to prevent potential problems in future missions.”.

NASA study Mars

Applications will be accepted from August 6 to September 17, 2021

You must be a US citizen or permanent resident

Age between 30 and 55 years, and a master’s degree in science, technology, engineering or mathematics

the Volunteers They will be working on a 1,700-square-foot (518-m) unit called Mars Dune Alpha: a challenging setting. Mars How do Communication delays and limitations of resources, equipment downtime and “other environmental stresses”.

“The simulation mission is essential to testing solutions that meet the complex needs of living on Mars. Simulations on the ground will help understanding and facing the physical and mental challenges that the astronauts will face before leaving.”. NASA.

NASA Volunteers warn

Look for “Healthy, Motivated” Citizens

They should not be smokers and will be trained

the Volunteers The finalists will be presented to Medical evaluations and psychological tests and psychological examinations in NASA, in order to determine its suitability for a long-term sequestration mission in a territory similar to Mars. Exams and their expenses Associates will be accommodated space agency.