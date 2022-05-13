Latin American countries not invited – El Sol de México

We will do two parts on recent history between the nations not invited to the Summit of the Americas and the United States. In this first part we will talk about the history of the early twentieth century between Venezuela and the United States.

On July 22, 1826, there was a convocation that did not include all the states of the American continent, the so-called “Congress of Panama”, our country had a participation wherein was the enormous benefit which the union of states might mean on the continental continent. Integration is maximized.

One of the major international treaties that favored this union were those that were signed in the same month and year, made up of our country, Colombia, Peru and Central America, where they celebrated the “Treaty of Association of Union and Permanent Union”, with the signing of a company agreement of friendship and inviolability, this is the first instrument in which a pact is signed between these countries against any foreign domination.

This was the first institutional idea that preceded the Bolivarian thought of the Latin American Union proposed by President Andres Manuel López Obrador. Not only is it a great idea to form a continental federation where history, traditions, cultures, language and religions unite us, but from an economic point of view, it serves as a shield against the persistent, permanent, and colonial expansionist intent of foreign interests over, chiefly, natural resources.

This principle shows us that Continental integration sought the primacy of the Western Hemisphere with territorial interests, as was the Monroe Doctrine of December 2, 1823, which generally states ‘America is for Americans’, excluding Latin America, since its reasoning was yes The exclusion of Europe, but the supremacy of the United States over the rest of the countries of the American continent, a condition contrary to the principle of self-determination of peoples and non-interference in their affairs. of states, a diplomatic tradition that our country has traditionally defended for decades.

In Lima, Peru, in 1847, and in Chile in 1856, conferences were held to continue the process of integration of the sister countries with little resonance.

The history of those who were not invited to the sessions of the Americas, or what is now called the Summit of the Americas, goes back to the history of the interventions where the United States remained at the forefront of the countries that recorded the highest percentage of armed invasions of Latin American countries.

Historically, Mexico has been the most invaded country by the United States. Venezuela was militarily invaded by Great Britain, Germany and Italy, with the authorization of the United States, to collect foreign debts with the mentioned countries, which France and the United States severed diplomatic relations with the Republic of Venezuela, resulting in what is known as the Drago Doctrine, where armed intervention is referred to as debt collection state as illegal.

This led to the state of the American International Conference held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil from July 23 to August 27, 1906, in which all member states except Venezuela participated.

It took more than 50 years for Venezuela to host the American International Conference in 1954. Relations between some Latin American countries and the United States were tense, as their origins and compatibility had conflicting interests. On the other hand, the immense pre-Hispanic culture supporting the peoples of Latin America made them a rich mosaic of roots and permanent resistance to their lands; On the other hand, the colonial, multi-ethnic and cultural origin of our main trading partner and neighbor to the north means that we have different goals.

The relationship with Cuba and other countries is the subject of other renditions that deserve special historical attention as we will simply say that history is what has marked political and economic situations and definitions, but this does not mean that they are eternal and that they should not. It becomes a hemispherical vision of unity, coexistence and work with equity and justice. America to all Americans across the continent, out of necessity, out of conviction and conviction.