Emiliano Linares will defend the Bodo Cento title and will also go to the contender’s series, confirms his entourage from Mexico | Other sports | Sports

After talks and agreements in Mexico on Wednesday, Ecuadorean fighter Emiliano Linares will defend his 145-pound Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) championship at the Bodo Cento Championships on Friday, May 20 at Juan de la Barrera Gymnasium in the Mexican capital.

Linares (7-1 in professional mixed martial arts) will face Mexico’s Derian hook heel Bridge (4-0) in main card From the Budo Sento Vol.8 event, which will be broadcast by UFC Fight Pass.

Linares’ entourage confirmed EL UNIVERSO that defending the featherweight belt at Budo Sento will be his last fight in Mexico, after which he will focus on Dana White’s Contender Series-2022, in which he participates “next July or August.

A few days after the announcement of the Budo Sento cage fight Guayaquil, a list of potential athletes who have been signed to be part of the sixth season of the Contender Series emerged in Las Vegas in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Linares captured the 145-pound Budo Sento Championship on October 8, 2021, by winning a five-round unanimous decision over local Eddie Alexis Rosaldo at Budo Sento vol. four.

The title with which the Three Colors was uploaded corresponds to the grand finale of Grand prize Budo Sento Vol.3 men’s, whose initial rounds were held last July, the occasion when his countryman took his first two victories.

After becoming the first martial artist to lift a belt in Budo Sento history, Team Linares set out to make the leap to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), with Ecuador currently having representation from bantamweight Marlon Chito Vera and welterweight Michael Morales.

Linares, who has racked up seven wins and one loss, is confident he has the skills to take on dangerous jiu-jitsu player Calzada, who on March 4th successfully defended his £155 title. surrender.

It will be a huge challenge for the Ecuadorean featherweight to retain his crown in Mexico and then fulfill his aspirations of becoming a UFC contender by jumping out of the DWCS program.

Linares trains in Mexico City at the Bonbreakers Academy, under the tutelage of Raúl Salas Sync and August dodger Montano.

(Dr)