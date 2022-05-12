Emiliano Linares will defend the Bodo Cento title and will also go to the contender’s series, confirms his entourage from Mexico | Other sports | Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

After talks and agreements in Mexico on Wednesday, Ecuadorean fighter Emiliano Linares will defend his 145-pound Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) championship at the Bodo Cento Championships on Friday, May 20 at Juan de la Barrera Gymnasium in the Mexican capital.

Linares (7-1 in professional mixed martial arts) will face Mexico’s Derian hook heel Bridge (4-0) in main card From the Budo Sento Vol.8 event, which will be broadcast by UFC Fight Pass.

Linares’ entourage confirmed EL UNIVERSO that defending the featherweight belt at Budo Sento will be his last fight in Mexico, after which he will focus on Dana White’s Contender Series-2022, in which he participates “next July or August.

A few days after the announcement of the Budo Sento cage fight Guayaquil, a list of potential athletes who have been signed to be part of the sixth season of the Contender Series emerged in Las Vegas in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Linares captured the 145-pound Budo Sento Championship on October 8, 2021, by winning a five-round unanimous decision over local Eddie Alexis Rosaldo at Budo Sento vol. four.

The title with which the Three Colors was uploaded corresponds to the grand finale of Grand prize Budo Sento Vol.3 men’s, whose initial rounds were held last July, the occasion when his countryman took his first two victories.

After becoming the first martial artist to lift a belt in Budo Sento history, Team Linares set out to make the leap to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), with Ecuador currently having representation from bantamweight Marlon Chito Vera and welterweight Michael Morales.

Linares, who has racked up seven wins and one loss, is confident he has the skills to take on dangerous jiu-jitsu player Calzada, who on March 4th successfully defended his £155 title. surrender.

It will be a huge challenge for the Ecuadorean featherweight to retain his crown in Mexico and then fulfill his aspirations of becoming a UFC contender by jumping out of the DWCS program.

Linares trains in Mexico City at the Bonbreakers Academy, under the tutelage of Raúl Salas Sync and August dodger Montano.

(Dr)

More Stories

NFL Calendar 2022: What international matches will be played this season?

10 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Zordo Ramirez: Mazatlan seeks to be the new reference in Mexican boxing

18 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The fifth edition of “Red-Running the Middle Ages”

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Juventus and Inter Free Live broadcast ESPN, ESPN Deportes and STAR Plus with the Coppa Italia Final 2022 | Time, TV channel, queuing, forecast and date | Video | Total Sports

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

University of Sports received severe punishment from CONMEBOL | Barcelona | RMMD | Total Sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Pachuca announced three matches to be played in the United States

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

What will happen at the Ninth Summit of the Americas?

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The immersive experience recreated in New York

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Mental health and emotional well-being of new generations

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Emiliano Linares will defend the Bodo Cento title and will also go to the contender’s series, confirms his entourage from Mexico | Other sports | Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Watch the first image of the supermassive black hole in our galaxy

2 hours ago Leo Adkins