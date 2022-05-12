NFL Calendar 2022: What international matches will be played this season?

13 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Information about the new season of NFL The year 2022 is starting to appear little by little. On this occasion, important points were revealed regarding this year’s calendar, which will include a total of five away matches United State With the goal of American football expanding its territory.

It was previously reported that the country’s capital will live in mid-November. Azteca Stadium will open its doors again and what better way to do that than the Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers game, scheduled for Monday, November 21, which will conclude with NFL week 11.

