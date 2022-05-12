NFL Calendar 2022: What international matches will be played this season?

Information about the new season of NFL The year 2022 is starting to appear little by little. On this occasion, important points were revealed regarding this year’s calendar, which will include a total of five away matches United State With the goal of American football expanding its territory.

It was previously reported that the country’s capital will live in mid-November. Azteca Stadium will open its doors again and what better way to do that than the Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers game, scheduled for Monday, November 21, which will conclude with NFL week 11.

However, it is necessary to note that this will not be the only game outside the United States, because according to the calendar there will be four more matches, these will be in Germany and three more in EnglandSpecifically in London. When, where and who will be the teams facing each other?

NFL games that will be abroad

In addition to the game in Coloso de Santa Úrsula, NFL It already has four more matches scheduled on the European continent, with the clear goal of taking American football to even greater heights in order to achieve the popularity needed to become the second most watched sport after football.

In this sense, the first duels outside the United States will be in the fourth week, when Tottenham Hotspur Stadium It opens for the game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints scheduled for Sunday, October 2.

Enclosure group directed by Anthony Conti The protagonist will be in another game on October 9th; That is, after a week. Fifth date of NFL He will present the match between the New York Giants against the Green Bay Packers, the National Conference team that is one of the candidates to make it to the next Super Bowl.

For the legendary eighth week Wembley Will see AL practice between the Denver Broncos and the Jacksonville Jaguars. finally, Germany The regular season game will be hosted for the first time on November 13 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seek a victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

* Minnesota vs No | October 2 | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

* New York vs Green Bay | October 9 | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

* Denver vs Jacksonville | October 30 | Wembley

* Tampa Bay vs Seattle | November 13 | Allianz Arena.

Arizona vs. San Francisco | November 21 | Aztec Stadium

