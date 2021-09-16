Live Streaming Newcastle v Leeds

Across the world, here are the channels you can watch Newcastle v Leeds live TV on.

Global TV programming below for local coverage (for you) on Friday (8:00pm (UK) starts).

Steve Bruce and Newcastle United need to recover from a poor start to the season, four defeats and a happy draw with Southampton.

Albania SuperSport 2 Digitalb

Andorra RMC Sport 1

Angola SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Argentina ESPN2 On, Star +

Rush de Aruba

Australia Optus Sport

Austria Sky Sport Austria 1, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 / HD

Bahamian fever

Bangladesh Star Sports Select HD1

Barbados Rush

Belarus Belarus 5

Bélgica Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Boys SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Short Rush

Selection of Bhutan Star Sports HD1

Bolivia Star+, ESPN2 Activated

Botswana DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Brazil See ESPN Brasil, NOW NET, Claro, GUIGO, ESPN Brasil

British Virgin Islands RUSH

Bulgaria plays Diema Xtra, Diema Sport 2

Burkina Faso SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Burundi SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Camerún DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada Dazen

Cabo Verde DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Cayman Islands RUSH

Central African Republic SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Chad DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Chile ESPN2 On, Star +

China QQ Sports Live, iQiyi, Migu

Colombian star +

ROA Comoros SuperSport SuperSport MaXimo 1

Congo Supersport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Costa Rica Sky HD

Ivory Coast SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Curaçao Rush

Chipre Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 3

Czech Republic Premier Sport, DIGI GO

Denmark Viaplay Denmark, Xee

Djibouti SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now

Dominic Rush

Replica Dominicana RUSH, Sky HD

Ecuador + star, ESPN Andina

El Salvador Sky HD

Equatorial Guinea SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Eritrea SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Estonia TV3 Sport

Etiopía DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Finlandia V Sport Football, V Sport Premium, Elisa Entertainment Viplay

France RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport and direct, Free, Canal + Sport

French Guiana RUSH

SuperSport Premier League ROA in Gabon, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now

Gambia DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Alemania Sky Ticket, Sky Go, Sky Sport 1 / HD

Ghana SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Granada Rush

Guadalupe Rush

Guatemala Sky HD

Guinea SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Guinea-Bissau DStv now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Guyana Rush

Haiti Rush

Honduras sky HD

Hong Kong 621 is now Premier League 1, now a player, 620 is now Premier League TV

Hungary Spiler1

India JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia Mola TV app, Mola TV, mola.tv

NUFC International TV

Ireland BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio Newcastle, Evento Principal de Sky Sports, SKY GO Extra

Israel Sports 2

Italia SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica Rush

Japan DAZN

Kazakhstan Setanta Sports Kazakhstan

Kenia DStv now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Republic of Korea SPOTV ON

Kosovo IPKO TVim

Latvia TV3 Sports

Lesotho SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now

Liberia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Lithuania TV3 Sport

Luxembourg RMC Sport 1

iQiyi ما Macau

Madagascar SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaui DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Maldives Star Sports Select HD1

Mali SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malta TSN2 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Martinica Rush

Mauritania DStv now

Morris Supersport Premier League ROA, RMC Sport 1, DStv Now

Mexico Sky HD, Blue To Go video is everywhere

Monaco RMC Sport 1

Rush de Montserrat

Mozambique DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Namibia DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Nepal Star Sports Select HD1

New Zealand Spark Sport

Sky Nicaragua HD

Níger SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Nigeria DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

norway tv 2 play

Pakistan Star Sports Select HD1

Panama Sky HD

Paraguay ESPN2 On, Star +

Peru Star+, ESPN2 Sur

Portugal Sport TV Multipantallas, Sport TV2

Puerto Rican Rush

Russia Oko Sport

Rwanda Supersport Premier League ROA, Supersport Maximo 1

St. Lucia Rush

Sao Tome and Principe SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Senegal SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Seychelles DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Sierra Leona DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Singapore 102 (HD) Mio Stadium, Mio 108 . Stadium

Slovakia DIGI GO, Premier Sport

South Africa DStv app, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

South Sudan SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Spain DAZN

Sri Lanka Star Sports Select HD1

Sudan DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Suriname Rush

Swazilandia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv now

Sweden V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Suiza Sky Sport 1 / HD, RMC Sport 1, Canal + Sport

Tanzania SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Timor-Leste Mola TV, mola.tv

Togo DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago RUSH

Turkey S Sport +, S Sport

Turks and Caicos Islands RUSH

US Virgin Islands RUSH

Uganda DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Ukraine Setanta Sports +

Reino Unido Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Newcastle, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, Evento Principal de Sky Sports

US NBC Sports App, NBCSN, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com

Uruguay ESPN2 South, Star +

Venezuela, ESPN Andina, Star +

Zambia SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Zimbabwe DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

(*If you don’t see your country listed, you can send an email [email protected] and ask if there is a channel showing Newcastle v Leeds Live TV, or if they have wrong country/channel information please tell them via this email)