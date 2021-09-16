NBA: Marc Gasol leaves Grizzlies | Sports

Marc Gasol tried to beat Tobias Harris in a match between the Lakers and Sixers, Tim Nwachukwu/AFP

Marc Gasol reached an agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies and terminated his contract with the Tennessee team on Wednesday. At the age of 36 and after 13 seasons in the NBA, the Spanish position is free. And his intention, after ending his long spell in the United States, is to return to European basketball.

The termination of the contract was already expected because that was the intention of the parties when the Lakers, the team where Mark played last season, transferred him on September 10 to the Grizzlies. In contrast, the Memphis Lakers in the second round gave a selection of Project 2024, the rights of the Chinese Wang Jilin. The Lakers, who were laid off from Mark’s contract for the second year, benefited from the plan, with a token of $2.6 million, 2.2 million euros. Mark will now study the offers he receives, with the possibility of a return to Spanish basketball.

Having decided to end his career with the Spanish team after the Tokyo Olympics and take a break, Mark returned to training in Girona where he resides. Now you can decide, based on the performances, which team you will play in next season. One possibility is that he could do so at Leb Oro with Bàsquet Girona. It is the club that he founded and chaired since 2014, which in 2020 managed to climb to the second category of Spanish basketball. Mark has on several occasions expressed his desire to one day play for Bàsquet Girona, the city where he launched his extraordinary career with two seasons with Akasvayu, which he arrived on loan from Barcelona in 2006. Having been named the best in the ACB League in 2008, He started his NBA career with Memphis.

He was a three-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year in 2013 and won the title in 2019 with Toronto. He is also among a small group of players who have added more than 10,000 points, 6,000 rebounds and 2,900 assists in the MLS. In the 2014-2015 season he starred with his brother Pau in a photo of the history of Spanish sports. Both competed in the inaugural All-Star jump held in Brooklyn. His performance last season with the Lakers was much lower than usual. He played 57 games and averaged 19.1 minutes, 5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists, far short of 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists in one of his best seasons, 2016-2017 with Memphis. Played nine times in playoffs And in 891 regular season games he played in the NBA, he averaged 14 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

