The document reveals the presence of Gustavo Quinteros in the position of DT for the national team, it was requested to rent oxygen tubes to players who arrived without adapting to the height of Quito | football | Sports

EL UNIVERSO obtained a letter dated September 21, 2016, allegedly addressed to the FIFA Presidency.

Quito’s height of 2,850 meters is not a myth. Although it is true that the Ecuadorean national team qualified for all three FIFA World Cups (Japan, Korea 2002, Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014) in the capital, the decrease in physical ability due to the effect of height is also relevant to the national teams. That comes to Quito from the clubs on the plain.

A large part of the national team base that got a ticket for the 2002 World Cup played in national football, in teams from Sierra, such as El Nacional, Deportivo Quito, Ucas and Liga de Quito, for example. The “legion” who were regular carriers of the trio were counted: Alex Aguinaga (Necaxa/Mexico), Ivan Hurtado (Tegres and La Piedad/Mexico), Ulysses de la Cruz (Hibernian/Scotland), Clipper T’Challa (El Nacional and Southampton/England) and Agustin Delgado (Necaxa / Mexico and Southampton / England). The coach was Hernan Dario Gomez.

Heading to Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014, with a broad base of Ecuadoreans playing in foreign leagues, Ecuador has continued to benefit from the game at high altitudes. But one day, controversy was bound to arise over whether Tricolor was making use of its headquarters, in Quito, 2,850 meters above sea level when much of the call consisted of footballers playing on the plain. The controversy occurred on the road to Qatar 2022.

Midfielder Krishian Noboa, who plays for Russian club FK Sochi, admitted last July that when he came to Quito to receive calls from the trio, he had to take a pill and equalize his oxygen levels. “It’s hard for me,” he said, “even when I sleep it’s hard.”

“(Physiologically, an Ecuadorean player who leaves his height to play in the easy) forgets how to play in Quito,” said Guayaquil, who was not called up at the triple date this September.

Of the recent list drawn up by Ecuadorean coach, Gustavo Alvaro, most of those selected play football abroad: seven in Europe, five in Mexico, four in the United States, and one in Brazil (Robert Arboleda, of Sao Paulo, was not. He was cited for injury), and only twelve local teams.

A report dated September 21, 2016 revealed that Work crew The technician, led by Gustavo Quinteros, made a “request of needs” for the matches against Chile and Bolivia, scheduled for October 6 and 11 of that year, respectively.

Read the request document Purchase of Power Oxygen (individual tubes of oxygen under pressure) and “possibility of renting oxygen tubes, to facilitate accommodation for those who are hard hit in terms of acclimatization”.

One of the various documents included in the report on the work of Gustavo Quinteros, as Technical Director of Ecuador, which EL UNIVERSO has access to.

In the message, which EL UNIVERSO has access to, the name of the sender or to whom the request is directed does not appear. However, someone who was linked to the coaching staff at Quinteros – who requested that his identification be withheld – stated that some players needed oxygen while they were on the national team.

Nearly 24 years later, with Olímpico Atahualpa and Rodrigo Paz Delgado established as bunkers for the national team in the context of intimidating opponents who came from easy, the ball could begin to roll in different conditions than those in the past, which were rooted in the routine in The last two decades in the 2850 meters of Quito altitude.

Monumental Banco Pichincha, owned by FC Barcelona, ​​has been selected by the FIFA authorities of Ecuador to host Bolivia on the eleventh day of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

The last time the national team played in Guayaquil, in the framework of the World Cup qualifiers, was on October 12, 1997 against Bolivia, in a qualifying match for the 1998 World Cup in France, and the victory went to the host, 1 – zero with a goal from Argentine nationalist Ecuadorean Ariel Graziani. (Dr)